New deep water bulk berth opens at Port of Liverpool’s Alexandra Complex

A new deep water bulk berth has been inaugurated at the Port of Liverpool, marking the first such addition in 40 years, according to Peel Ports's release.

Located at Peel Ports Group’s Alexandra Complex, the berth represents a £2 million investment as part of the ongoing development of the facility. The berth, which welcomed its first vessel, the Andesborg, on Friday, is capable of accommodating handymax-sized vessels. When combined with the existing N3 Alex berth, the new infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance the cargo handling capacity of both the Alexandra Complex and the Port of Liverpool.

The Alexandra Complex spans 534,000 sq. ft. and recently saw the development of a £28 million state-of-the-art warehouse. The facility is designed to provide comprehensive solutions for bulk storage and handling, catering to diverse customer needs.

Phill Hall, Mersey Port Director at Peel Ports Group, stated: “This is a significant moment for the Port of Liverpool. The addition of the new deep water bulk berth will not only allow us to accommodate larger vessels, it will also improve the port’s overall ability to manage bulk cargo, providing more efficient cargo operations and helping us to keep supply chains moving. Not only does this project show our dedication to investing in infrastructure, when combined with our modern storage facilities the new berth ensures we can handle a diverse range of commodities and support customers with their needs.”

Peel Ports Group is a port operator in the UK, managing several key ports, including the Port of Liverpool.