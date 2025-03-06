John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

German shipping company John T. Essberger has exercised options for two additional 13,000 dwt chemical tankers at Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd in China, according to FKAB's release.

The vessels, part of a contract signed in September 2024, bring the total order to four ships, with two more options remaining.

The tankers, designed by Swedish marine design company FKAB, will feature stainless steel tanks, Ice Class 1A notation, and Tier III emission compliance. They are also methanol-ready, with innovative engines capable of running on methanol. The vessels measure 132 meters in length, 21.8 meters in breadth, and have a design draft of 8.5 meters, with a service speed of 12.5 knots.

Delivery of the first vessel is scheduled for April 2027, with the full series expected to be completed by mid-2028.

The ships will be built in Rainbow Shipyard’s indoor slipway, ensuring progress and quality control. The newbuilds will join the E&S Tankers Pool, a joint venture between Essberger Tankers and Stolt Tankers established in 2020.

John T. Essberger is a Hamburg-based shipping company specializing in chemical and product tankers, with a focus on sustainability and fleet modernization.

Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilder known for constructing specialized vessels, including chemical tankers and offshore equipment.

FKAB Marine Design is a Swedish ship design company providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the maritime industry.