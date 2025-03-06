  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

2025 March 6   16:24

ports

Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

The Sri Lankan government will invite Expressions of Interest (EOI) from the world’s top ten shipping companies next month to finance the expansion of the Colombo Port. The project includes the development of the Colombo North Port and Phase II of the West Container Terminal (WCT), according to Deputy Minister of Ports and Aviation Janitha Kodithuwakku.

The Colombo Port currently operates six terminals, five of which are dedicated to container handling. The expansion aims to establish the port as a major maritime hub, with new terminals extending closer to the Kelani River.

“Once a port is developed, we need business. Therefore, we will call for EOI from the top ten shipping companies in the world to finance the development. It will be done next month,” Kodithuwakku stated.

A feasibility study for the expansion has already been completed. Phase I of the WCT, jointly developed by India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. and Sri Lanka’s John Keells Holdings PLC, is currently under development. The first cargo ship is expected to arrive at the Adani-JKH WCT in the first quarter of 2025.

In 2023, the U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC) announced $553 million in financing for the port terminal project, though Adani Ports later withdrew from the financial assistance.

Sri Lanka is a key global transit hub, with half of all container ships passing through its waters. Regarding the Hambantota Port, Kodithuwakku mentioned that dredging is underway to deepen the breakwater by an additional meter.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones  is an Indian multinational port operator and logistics company, part of the Adani Group, focusing on port infrastructure and economic zones.  

John Keells Holdings PLC is a Sri Lanka’s largest conglomerate, with diversified interests in transportation, consumer goods, and real estate.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 6

18:04

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

16:45

Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

15:50

John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

15:24

New deep water bulk berth opens at Port of Liverpool’s Alexandra Complex

15:03

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 3-7, 2025

14:41

Cummins receives DNV approval for methanol-ready marine engines

14:27

ICTSI net income rises 66% to US$849.80mln in 2024

14:11

Uzmar Shipyard сompletes dual-fuel tug for BOTAŞ

13:44

UK Government invests £55 mln in Port of Cromarty Firth for floating offshore wind

13:18

Incat Crowther delivers low-draft catamaran for Dumai Express Group

12:43

Konecranes hybrid drive crane boosts productivity at Sicily’s largest port

12:14

GTT secures order for tank design of two LNG carriers

11:42

Al Seer Marine completes first stage of expansion with delivery of Tabit and Rigel MR tankers

11:24

Lloyd’s Register collaborates with Microsoft to advance nuclear technology in maritime using generative AI

10:45

DEME and Jan De Nul joint venture secures dredging contract for Vadhavan Port in India

10:25

PNCT expands fleet with 15 hybrid Konecranes Noell straddle carriers at Port of Newark

2025 March 5

18:00

MacGregor wins contract to deliver 100T AHC crane for dive support vessel

17:24

Contecon Guayaquil welcomes first direct service to Asia

16:53

HD KSOE wins $312 mln order for two ethane carriers

16:23

Port of Brisbane halts operations due to tropical cyclone Alfred

15:59

KTZ and PTC Holding to invest $30 mln in TITR development

14:55

CMB.TECH acquires Hemen’s stake in Golden Ocean for $1.18 bln

14:35

Cyprus seeks additional €200 mln to complete Vasilikos LNG terminal

13:45

Trump unveils plan to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding and counter China’s maritime dominance

12:42

Vancouver anticipates strong 2025 cruise season with over 1.2 mln passengers expected

12:02

CMA CGM IRON makes maiden call in Singapore

11:53

MOL purchases second luxury cruise ship from Seabourn for MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES brand

11:20

TotalEnergies and partners inaugurate 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan