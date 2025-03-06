  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

2025 March 6   16:45

shipping

Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

Global dry bulk seaborne trade reached a historic milestone in 2024, exceeding 5.6 billion metric tons (MT) of cargo transported for the first time, according to AXSMarine. Each quarter of the year set new records, with an average year-over-year increase of 4.2%. The fourth quarter saw the strongest performance, with a 5.2% gain compared to 2023.

Over 154,000 individual laden legs were carried out by dry bulkers, marking a nearly 2% increase from the previous year. The active dry bulk fleet engaged in international trade grew to just under 17,500 vessels, a 3.1% year-over-year increase.

Over the past decade, dry bulk volumes transported annually have risen by 26.3%, while the number of voyages increased by 9.2%, reflecting improved fleet efficiency. Iron ore, the most commonly shipped dry bulk commodity, saw a 3.9% year-over-year increase, with 1.68 billion MT transported in 2024.

Australia, the largest exporter, boosted its output by 1.1%, reaching a record 928 million MT. Brazil’s iron ore exports grew by 8.5% to 384 million MT, while Canada shipped over 60 million MT for the first time. Ukraine recovered some of its seaborne iron ore exports, reaching 14.4 million MT, about 56% of its pre-2022 volumes.

Steam coal shipments surpassed 1 billion MT, though growth was modest at 1.3%. Indonesia and Australia increased their exports by 5.9% and 3.2%, respectively, while Russia’s exports fell by 17.4%.

Coking coal shipments grew by 5.5%, with Australia leading at nearly 160 million MT, a 4.8% increase.

Soybean supply rose by 2.3%, with Brazil shipping over 100 million MT for the first time.

Other grains, including wheat and corn, saw a 2.2% increase, with the U.S. leading at 71 million MT. Bauxite was the best-performing commodity, with a 12.4% increase, reaching nearly 198 million MT.

China remained the largest importer, accounting for 41% of global dry bulk discharges. Iron ore imports to China rose by 4.1% to 1.25 billion MT, while steam coal imports reached a record 370 million MT. Fleet utilization increased across most segments, with Panamax vessels leading at over 1 billion MT transported, a 9.3% increase. Capesize vessels carried over 1.5 billion MT, maintaining their dominance in the iron ore market.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 6

18:04

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

16:24

Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

15:50

John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

15:24

New deep water bulk berth opens at Port of Liverpool’s Alexandra Complex

15:03

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 3-7, 2025

14:41

Cummins receives DNV approval for methanol-ready marine engines

14:27

ICTSI net income rises 66% to US$849.80mln in 2024

14:11

Uzmar Shipyard сompletes dual-fuel tug for BOTAŞ

13:44

UK Government invests £55 mln in Port of Cromarty Firth for floating offshore wind

13:18

Incat Crowther delivers low-draft catamaran for Dumai Express Group

12:43

Konecranes hybrid drive crane boosts productivity at Sicily’s largest port

12:14

GTT secures order for tank design of two LNG carriers

11:42

Al Seer Marine completes first stage of expansion with delivery of Tabit and Rigel MR tankers

11:24

Lloyd’s Register collaborates with Microsoft to advance nuclear technology in maritime using generative AI

10:45

DEME and Jan De Nul joint venture secures dredging contract for Vadhavan Port in India

10:25

PNCT expands fleet with 15 hybrid Konecranes Noell straddle carriers at Port of Newark

2025 March 5

18:00

MacGregor wins contract to deliver 100T AHC crane for dive support vessel

17:24

Contecon Guayaquil welcomes first direct service to Asia

16:53

HD KSOE wins $312 mln order for two ethane carriers

16:23

Port of Brisbane halts operations due to tropical cyclone Alfred

15:59

KTZ and PTC Holding to invest $30 mln in TITR development

14:55

CMB.TECH acquires Hemen’s stake in Golden Ocean for $1.18 bln

14:35

Cyprus seeks additional €200 mln to complete Vasilikos LNG terminal

13:45

Trump unveils plan to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding and counter China’s maritime dominance

12:42

Vancouver anticipates strong 2025 cruise season with over 1.2 mln passengers expected

12:02

CMA CGM IRON makes maiden call in Singapore

11:53

MOL purchases second luxury cruise ship from Seabourn for MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES brand

11:20

TotalEnergies and partners inaugurate 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan