2025 March 6   17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has secured its first major order of 2025 by signing a contract with NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd. (NBP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan’s NYK Line, to build a 33,000 DWT deck transport vessel.

This collaboration marks DSIC’s first partnership with a leading Japanese shipowner and highlights the growing synergy between China and Japan in high-end maritime manufacturing.

The vessel, custom-designed for transporting oversized modular equipment, will be classed by NK (Japan), Panama-flagged, and equipped with a wide deck and high-load capacity to serve offshore wind, petrochemical modules, and other mega-cargo logistics.

Developed by CSSC’s Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute and constructed by DSIC, the vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2027. It aims to enhance NBP’s fleet with “green and smart” features, contributing to global logistics decarbonization.

Mr. He Xu, DSIC Deputy General Manager, stated: “This order underscores international trust in China’s shipbuilding prowess and opens new avenues for DSIC in Japan’s premium vessel market. We’re committed to delivering excellence with precision.”

Mr. Toshiro Hasegawa, NBP’s Module Transport Division GM, added: “DSIC’s engineering strength, proven track record, and dedication made them the ideal partner. These vessels will elevate our competitiveness and advance sustainable global logistics.”

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) is a Chinese shipbuilder and subsidiary of CSSC, specializing in the construction of advanced vessels, including green and smart ships.  

NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd. (NBP) is a subsidiary of Japan’s NYK Line, focusing on heavy-lift and project logistics, with a global reputation for transporting oversized cargo. 

