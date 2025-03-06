  1. Home
2025 March 6   17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

The Gemini Cooperation, a partnership between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk, recorded a 91% schedule reliability rate in its first month of operation, surpassing the Premier and Ocean alliances.

Data from eeSea, presented by founder Simon Sundboell at S&P Global’s TPM25 event in Long Beach, California, showed Hapag-Lloyd averaging 99% reliability and Maersk at 88% as of 1 March.

Sundboell attributed Hapag-Lloyd’s higher performance to its reduced exposure to the transatlantic trade, as noted in an interview with The Loadstar.

The partnership maintained consistent reliability, with figures of 100% after 4 port calls on 27 January, 95% after 55 port calls, 94% after 114 port calls, 90% after 151 port calls, and 88% after 137 port calls. In comparison, the Premier Alliance achieved a 44% reliability rate, and the Ocean Alliance recorded 25% over the same period from 27 January to 1 March.

Sundboell described the Premier Alliance’s results as “surprisingly low” and the Ocean Alliance’s as “disappointingly low.”

Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen stated, “Both carriers are committed to maintaining high performance standards,” emphasizing the focus on delivering agreed reliability.

Sundboell added that it remains “still early days” for both the Gemini Cooperation and the Premier Alliance, given the limited number of headhaul routes completed.

Hapag-Lloyd is a German shipping company founded in 1970, it operates a fleet of over 260 vessels with a capacity exceeding 2 million TEU, serving global trade routes.  

Maersk is a Danish shipping and logistics firm established in 1904, it manages approximately 675 container ships with a total capacity of around 4.1 million TEU.  

eeSea is a Denmark-based maritime data provider founded in 2018, it specializes in real-time vessel tracking and schedule reliability analytics for the shipping industry.

