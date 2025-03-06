  1. Home
2025 March 6   18:04

shipping

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

On February 12, 2025, the Port of Hueneme and NYK Line signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California, according to Port of Hueneme's release.

The MOU outlines the commitment of both parties to explore innovative methods for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and promote the use of alternative fuels and zero-emission technologies. Joint research and development initiatives are also planned.

The Port of Hueneme, a key U.S. port for automobile imports, processes approximately 400,000 vehicles annually, with 20% being battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The Port of Hueneme benefits from a $3.935 million state grant as part of California's enhanced Port Data Partnership Program. The Port of Hueneme aims for zero emissions port operations by 2030, supported by its Blueprint to Decarbonization Plan.

NYK Line is a global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, providing a wide range of maritime transportation services. NYK Line targets a 45% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. 

