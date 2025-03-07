Lauritzen Bulkers acquires a Canadian breakbulk and parcel shipping company Alexander & Blake

Lauritzen Bulkers has acquired Alexander & Blake, a Canadian breakbulk and parcel shipping company, according to the company's release.

The acquisition is intended to expand Lauritzen Bulkers' chartering and freight offerings.

Alexander & Blake, a Canadian-owned shipping company, operates in the breakbulk and parcel service segments, with a focus on North and South American markets.

"Following a thorough due diligence process, we are glad to announce the acquisition of Alexander & Blake, a Canadian parcel service operator," stated Jacob Winthereik, Interim CEO and CFO of Lauritzen Bulkers.

"The discussions we have in the past months with the Alexander & Blake team have confirmed to us their excellent competencies and how they will add value to Lauritzen Bulkers' global shipping services from day one," said Rasmus Francis Jensen, Vice President, Chartering and Lauritzen Bulkers Parcel Service.

Alexander & Blake will operate under the brand name "Lauritzen Bulkers Parcel Service."

Alexander & Blake's current employees, operations, and customer contracts will continue under the brand name "Alexander & Blake - by Lauritzen Bulkers."

Lauritzen Bulkers is a global shipping company specializing in dry bulk cargo transport.