Hapag-Lloyd surpasses 1 mln TEU in charter fleet capacity

Hapag-Lloyd has added the 2,433 TEU vessel ‘Little Concert’ (built in 2023) to its charter fleet, bringing its total charter fleet capacity to over 1 million TEU. The vessel was chartered from Minerva, a Greek ship owner. ‘Little Concert’ has been added to the Taiwan Express (TWX) service, connecting Singapore, Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Tanjung Pelepas.

The company aims to maintain this charter fleet capacity as it expands its global network.

Philipp Joerss, Senior Director Vessel Portfolio Management, said: “We continue to modernise our fleet which not only enables us to provide our customers transport solutions that deliver on our number one for quality promise but also supports our new Gemini partnership goal for 90 per cent schedule reliability. Last and certainly not least, these modern and efficient vessels help achieving our decarbonisation target of reducing absolute CO2e emissions by 1/3 until 2030.”

As noted by Joerss, these vessels contribute to Hapag-Lloyd’s target of reducing absolute CO2e emissions by 1/3 by 2030. This initiative is part of a wider trend in the shipping sector to adopt more sustainable practices.

Hapag-Lloyd, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is one of the world's leading container liner shipping companies, providing services across all major trade lanes.

Marine Inc., based in Greece, is a ship management company with a diverse fleet of tankers and container vessels, focusing on operational efficiency.