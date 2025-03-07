World’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel arrives in the UK

The UK has welcomed the world’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel, the Fortescue Green Pioneer, according to GOV.UK.

The Singapore-flagged vessel, equipped with four-stroke engines—two of which can run on ammonia and diesel—arrived in the UK to showcase the viability of ammonia as a sustainable marine fuel.

The Fortescue Green Pioneer docked at the Port of Southampton, where the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) conducted Port State Control inspections. Following this, the vessel will proceed to West India Dock in London, operated by Canal and River Trust, to demonstrate its technology to key maritime stakeholders and the public.

Maritime Minister Mike Kane stated: “It’s great to welcome this pioneering, first-of-its-kind vessel to UK shores—this is exactly the kind of innovation that will drive forward decarbonization in the shipping sector.”

MCA Director of UK Customer Services Lars Lippuner added: “Decarbonization in the maritime sector is a huge priority for the UK, and the Fortescue Green Pioneer successfully demonstrates what a future of cleaner shipping could look like.”

Dr. Andrew Forrest, Fortescue Executive Chairman and Founder, emphasized: “This vessel encapsulates the innovation and character that has defined Fortescue’s mission to lead the world beyond fossil fuels.”

The MCA is collaborating with international regulators to refine guidelines for ammonia as a marine fuel, aiming to integrate these into the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or Other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code).

Fortescue Metals Group is an Australian iron ore company diversifying into green energy and sustainable technologies, including ammonia-powered shipping.

Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is a UK government agency responsible for implementing maritime safety and environmental regulations.

Canal and River Trust is a UK charity managing 2,000 miles of waterways, including West India Dock in London.