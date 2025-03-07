  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. World’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel arrives in the UK

2025 March 7   13:50

ammonia

World’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel arrives in the UK

The UK has welcomed the world’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel, the Fortescue Green Pioneer, according to GOV.UK.

The Singapore-flagged vessel, equipped with four-stroke engines—two of which can run on ammonia and diesel—arrived in the UK to showcase the viability of ammonia as a sustainable marine fuel.

The Fortescue Green Pioneer docked at the Port of Southampton, where the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) conducted Port State Control inspections. Following this, the vessel will proceed to West India Dock in London, operated by Canal and River Trust, to demonstrate its technology to key maritime stakeholders and the public.

Maritime Minister Mike Kane stated: “It’s great to welcome this pioneering, first-of-its-kind vessel to UK shores—this is exactly the kind of innovation that will drive forward decarbonization in the shipping sector.”

MCA Director of UK Customer Services Lars Lippuner added: “Decarbonization in the maritime sector is a huge priority for the UK, and the Fortescue Green Pioneer successfully demonstrates what a future of cleaner shipping could look like.”

Dr. Andrew Forrest, Fortescue Executive Chairman and Founder, emphasized: “This vessel encapsulates the innovation and character that has defined Fortescue’s mission to lead the world beyond fossil fuels.”

The MCA is collaborating with international regulators to refine guidelines for ammonia as a marine fuel, aiming to integrate these into the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or Other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code).

Fortescue Metals Group is an Australian iron ore company diversifying into green energy and sustainable technologies, including ammonia-powered shipping.  

Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is a UK government agency responsible for implementing maritime safety and environmental regulations.  

Canal and River Trust is a UK charity managing 2,000 miles of waterways, including West India Dock in London.

Topics:

ammonia

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 7

18:00

Performance Shipping finalizes sale and leaseback agreement for third newbuild LR2 Aframax tanker

17:41

EST-Floattech joins Rhenus fleet expansion with Octopus battery system for hydrogen-electric vessels

17:20

Stolt-Nielsen initiates compulsory acquisition of remaining Avenir LNG shares

17:06

Monjasa completes first offshore operations in Brazil with Subsea integration Alliance partners

16:46

Chennai Port container throughput up to 1.66 mln TEUs in February 2025

16:13

MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

14:51

Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

14:21

Bremenports declares Bremen and Bremerhaven ports “methanol-ready” with new bunkering procedures

13:20

LNG retrofits rise as maritime industry addresses carbon reduction goals

12:42

Kongsberg Maritime to convert MF Hamlet ferry to battery power for Öresundlinjen

12:21

Shipping companies relocate operations from Hong Kong amid U.S.-China tensions - Reuters

11:52

Hanwha Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services mark keel laying for the fifth and final National Security Multi-Mission Vessel

11:24

U.S. considers plan to halt Iranian oil tankers at sea - Reuters

11:15

All American Marine delivers advanced research vessel to Cal Poly Humboldt

11:12

SM Portland containership reports cargo damage in Bering Sea storm

10:38

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines achieves world’s first onshore supply of green hydrogen from sea production

10:15

Hapag-Lloyd surpasses 1 mln TEU in charter fleet capacity

09:45

Lauritzen Bulkers acquires a Canadian breakbulk and parcel shipping company Alexander & Blake

08:08

CMA CGM Group commits $20 bln to U.S. maritime and logistics over four years

2025 March 6

18:04

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

16:45

Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

16:24

Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

15:50

John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

15:24

New deep water bulk berth opens at Port of Liverpool’s Alexandra Complex

15:03

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 3-7, 2025

14:41

Cummins receives DNV approval for methanol-ready marine engines

14:27

ICTSI net income rises 66% to US$849.80mln in 2024

14:11

Uzmar Shipyard сompletes dual-fuel tug for BOTAŞ