All American Marine delivers advanced research vessel to Cal Poly Humboldt

All American Marine (AAM) has delivered a 78’ x 26.7’ semi-displacement aluminum catamaran to Cal Poly Humboldt, according to the company's release.

The RV North Wind, designed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design, is a state-of-the-art research vessel optimized for near-coastal and offshore operations. It will support faculty research in oceanography, marine ecosystems, and the emerging offshore wind industry along the Northern California and Oregon coasts.

Constructed to US Coast Guard Subchapter T standards, the RV North Wind is powered by twin MAN D2862LE43B EPA Tier 4 engines with diesel particulate filters (DPF), meeting California’s stringent environmental standards. The vessel can cruise at speeds exceeding 28 knots at 80% engine load when fully laden.

The RV North Wind is equipped with advanced research tools, including a Kongsberg ADCP electronics suite, a fixed WASSP multibeam system, and Okeanus deck handling equipment. It features wet and dry labs, a computer lab, live-aboard quarters for 14 researchers, and accommodations for up to 40 daytime passengers. The vessel’s design includes Teknicraft’s hydrofoil-assisted hull, which minimizes drag, enhances fuel efficiency, and ensures stability in rough seas.

Eric Riggs, Dean of the College of Natural Resources & Sciences at Cal Poly Humboldt, stated: “This vessel is the centerpiece of our academic fleet and will support marine research and teaching efforts for decades to come. All American Marine has delivered a world-class vessel tailored to our needs.”

Ron Wille, President & COO of All American Marine, added: “This vessel marks a new era of ocean conservation and research capabilities. We are proud to have delivered another multi-mission research vessel that will drive critical offshore research and environmental monitoring.”

The RV North Wind is now fully operational and will support Cal Poly Humboldt’s mission to provide hands-on experience for students and advance marine science and coastal conservation.

All American Marine (AAM) is a leading US-based shipbuilder specializing in aluminum vessels for research, passenger transport, and government operations.

Teknicraft Design is a New Zealand-based naval architecture firm renowned for innovative hull designs and hydrofoil-assisted vessels.