Hanwha Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services mark keel laying for the fifth and final National Security Multi-Mission Vessel

TOTE Services, LLC, an affiliate of the TOTE Group, and Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc., celebrated the keel laying of the fifth and final vessel in the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) program, according to TOTE's release.

The NSMV V, commissioned by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD), will serve as a training vessel for the California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime).

The NSMV program aims to provide state-of-the-art training for future mariners while supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

Under the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) acquisition model, TOTE Services and Hanwha Philly Shipyard have delivered the first two NSMVs, Empire State and Patriot State, with the third vessel scheduled for delivery later this year. The VCM model has enabled the application of commercial best practices, increasing efficiency and accelerating delivery timelines.

Each vessel features advanced training facilities, a fully equipped bridge, and accommodations for 600 cadets and 100 faculty.

The five NSMVs will replace aging training vessels at SUNY Maritime College, Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Maine Maritime Academy, Texas A&M Maritime Academy, and Cal Maritime. The first two vessels, Empire State and Patriot State, were delivered in September 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard is a leading U.S. shipbuilder responsible for constructing approximately 50% of large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000.

TOTE Services is a U.S.-based company specializing in ship management, vessel construction, and technical consulting, known for pioneering LNG-powered vessels.