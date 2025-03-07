  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Shipping companies relocate operations from Hong Kong amid U.S.-China tensions - Reuters

2025 March 7   12:21

shipping

Shipping companies relocate operations from Hong Kong amid U.S.-China tensions - Reuters

Several shipping companies are shifting operations out of Hong Kong and removing vessels from its flag registry, while others are preparing contingency plans, according to a Reuters report. Six shipping executives cited concerns that their ships could be seized by Chinese authorities or face U.S. sanctions in a potential conflict between Beijing and Washington as the driving force behind these moves.

The executives highlighted Beijing’s focus on Hong Kong’s role in Chinese security interests and increasing U.S. attention to China’s commercial fleet in a possible military scenario, such as over Taiwan.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office proposed last month imposing significant port fees on Chinese shipping firms and operators of Chinese-built vessels to address China’s dominance in shipbuilding and maritime logistics. In September, Washington cautioned U.S. businesses about rising risks in Hong Kong, where sanctions already target officials linked to a security crackdown.

Hong Kong’s maritime and port industry contributed 4.2% to its GDP in 2022, per official data, with its flag ranking as the eighth most-used globally, according to VesselsValue.

Reuters interviews with 24 individuals, including shipping executives, insurers, and lawyers, indicated growing apprehension about commercial maritime operations being caught in a U.S.-China military conflict, driven by China’s national security priorities, trade disputes, and Hong Kong’s leadership powers to control shipping in emergencies.

One executive stated, “We don’t want to be in a position where China comes knocking, wanting our ships, and the U.S. is targeting us on the other side.” Despite an increase in Chinese-operated ships, Hong Kong’s registry saw an 8% decline in oceangoing vessels to 2,366 in January from 2,580 four years prior, per VesselsValue, with 74 ships re-flagged to Singapore and the Marshall Islands in 2023 and 2024.

Hong Kong’s government responded that such operational reviews are typical amid geopolitical and trade shifts, noting a 400% registry growth over two decades post-1997.

A spokesperson said, “Hong Kong would continue to excel as a prominent international shipping centre,” citing tax incentives and green subsidies, and clarified that neither registry laws nor emergency provisions allow commandeering ships for a Chinese merchant fleet.

Taylor Maritime has reduced its Hong Kong presence since 2021, maintaining its fleet under Marshall Islands and Singapore flags, while Pacific Basin Shipping, with its 110 bulk carriers still Hong Kong-flagged, is exploring re-registration options.

A Pacific Basin spokesperson said, “Being in Hong Kong positions us close to China’s 40% share of global dry bulk import/export activity and close to Asia’s strong economic and industrial growth regions,” but confirmed ongoing risk assessments.

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 7

12:42

Kongsberg Maritime to convert MF Hamlet ferry to battery power for Öresundlinjen

11:52

Hanwha Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services mark keel laying for the fifth and final National Security Multi-Mission Vessel

11:24

U.S. considers plan to halt Iranian oil tankers at sea - Reuters

11:15

All American Marine delivers advanced research vessel to Cal Poly Humboldt

11:12

SM Portland containership reports cargo damage in Bering Sea storm

10:38

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines achieves world’s first onshore supply of green hydrogen from sea production

10:15

Hapag-Lloyd surpasses 1 mln TEU in charter fleet capacity

09:45

Lauritzen Bulkers acquires a Canadian breakbulk and parcel shipping company Alexander & Blake

08:08

CMA CGM Group commits $20 bln to U.S. maritime and logistics over four years

2025 March 6

18:04

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

16:45

Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

16:24

Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

15:50

John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

15:24

New deep water bulk berth opens at Port of Liverpool’s Alexandra Complex

15:03

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 3-7, 2025

14:41

Cummins receives DNV approval for methanol-ready marine engines

14:27

ICTSI net income rises 66% to US$849.80mln in 2024

14:11

Uzmar Shipyard сompletes dual-fuel tug for BOTAŞ

13:44

UK Government invests £55 mln in Port of Cromarty Firth for floating offshore wind

13:18

Incat Crowther delivers low-draft catamaran for Dumai Express Group

12:43

Konecranes hybrid drive crane boosts productivity at Sicily’s largest port

12:14

GTT secures order for tank design of two LNG carriers

11:42

Al Seer Marine completes first stage of expansion with delivery of Tabit and Rigel MR tankers

11:24

Lloyd’s Register collaborates with Microsoft to advance nuclear technology in maritime using generative AI

10:45

DEME and Jan De Nul joint venture secures dredging contract for Vadhavan Port in India

10:25

PNCT expands fleet with 15 hybrid Konecranes Noell straddle carriers at Port of Newark

2025 March 5

18:00

MacGregor wins contract to deliver 100T AHC crane for dive support vessel

17:24

Contecon Guayaquil welcomes first direct service to Asia