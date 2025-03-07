  1. Home
2025 March 7   08:08

CMA CGM Group commits $20 bln to U.S. maritime and logistics over four years

CMA CGM Group, a global provider of sea, land, air, and logistics solutions and owner of U.S. flag carrier American President Lines (APL), announced a $20 billion investment to enhance U.S. maritime transportation, logistics, and supply chain capabilities over the next four years, according to the company's release.

The initiative aims to support the U.S. economy, increase American exports, and create 10,000 new jobs, building on the company’s 35-year presence in the U.S., where it operates in 40 states and employs 15,000 people. CMA CGM currently handles over 5 million shipping containers annually to and from the U.S.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, stated, “I am proud to build on our long-standing relationship with the United States through this commitment of $20 billion to the country’s maritime future and logistics capabilities. Over the next four years, we will significantly grow our U.S.-flagged fleet, expand the capacity of key container ports on both coasts, develop state-of-the-art warehousing across the country, and establish a significant air cargo hub in Chicago.”

The investment includes expanding APL’s U.S.-flagged fleet to support shipbuilding and maritime jobs, upgrading port infrastructure in New York, Los Angeles, Dutch Harbor, Houston, and Miami, and developing warehousing and automotive logistics platforms nationwide.

Additionally, CMA CGM will establish an air cargo hub in Chicago with five new Boeing 777 freighters operated by American pilots and open a logistics R&D hub in Boston focused on robotics and automation, partnering with U.S. technology firms.

CMA CGM Group is a French shipping and logistics company founded in 1978, it operates over 600 vessels and serves more than 420 ports globally, with a workforce exceeding 150,000.  

American President Lines (APL) is a U.S.-based container shipping company established in 1848, it was acquired by CMA CGM in 2016 and operates a fleet of over 70 U.S.-flagged vessels.

