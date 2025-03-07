  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. SM Portland containership reports cargo damage in Bering Sea storm

2025 March 7   11:12

accident

SM Portland containership reports cargo damage in Bering Sea storm

The South Korean containership SM Portland, operated by SM Line, encountered severe winter weather and strong winds in the Bering Sea while en route to Vancouver, resulting in significant cargo damage and container losses.

According to a March 5 customer alert from SM Line, the 4,228-TEU-capacity vessel experienced heavy rolling, leading to the loss, collapse, and damage of 115 containers. The ship has reduced speed for safety and is scheduled for inspection by Canadian authorities, including the Transportation Ministry of Canada and the coastguard, before berthing.

SM Line stated, “We will endeavor our best effort to deliver your valuable cargo safely,” noting ongoing monitoring to minimize impact.

This incident follows a 2024 World Shipping Council report indicating a record low of 221 containers lost at sea in 2023, down from 661 in 2022, reflecting industry improvements.

SM Line is a South Korean shipping company established in 2016, it operates a fleet of over 20 vessels, primarily serving transpacific and intra-Asia routes, following the acquisition of Hanjin Shipping’s assets.

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 7

12:42

Kongsberg Maritime to convert MF Hamlet ferry to battery power for Öresundlinjen

12:21

Shipping companies relocate operations from Hong Kong amid U.S.-China tensions - Reuters

11:52

Hanwha Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services mark keel laying for the fifth and final National Security Multi-Mission Vessel

11:24

U.S. considers plan to halt Iranian oil tankers at sea - Reuters

11:15

All American Marine delivers advanced research vessel to Cal Poly Humboldt

10:38

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines achieves world’s first onshore supply of green hydrogen from sea production

10:15

Hapag-Lloyd surpasses 1 mln TEU in charter fleet capacity

09:45

Lauritzen Bulkers acquires a Canadian breakbulk and parcel shipping company Alexander & Blake

08:08

CMA CGM Group commits $20 bln to U.S. maritime and logistics over four years

2025 March 6

18:04

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

16:45

Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

16:24

Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

15:50

John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

15:24

New deep water bulk berth opens at Port of Liverpool’s Alexandra Complex

15:03

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 3-7, 2025

14:41

Cummins receives DNV approval for methanol-ready marine engines

14:27

ICTSI net income rises 66% to US$849.80mln in 2024

14:11

Uzmar Shipyard сompletes dual-fuel tug for BOTAŞ

13:44

UK Government invests £55 mln in Port of Cromarty Firth for floating offshore wind

13:18

Incat Crowther delivers low-draft catamaran for Dumai Express Group

12:43

Konecranes hybrid drive crane boosts productivity at Sicily’s largest port

12:14

GTT secures order for tank design of two LNG carriers

11:42

Al Seer Marine completes first stage of expansion with delivery of Tabit and Rigel MR tankers

11:24

Lloyd’s Register collaborates with Microsoft to advance nuclear technology in maritime using generative AI

10:45

DEME and Jan De Nul joint venture secures dredging contract for Vadhavan Port in India

10:25

PNCT expands fleet with 15 hybrid Konecranes Noell straddle carriers at Port of Newark

2025 March 5

18:00

MacGregor wins contract to deliver 100T AHC crane for dive support vessel

17:24

Contecon Guayaquil welcomes first direct service to Asia