SM Portland containership reports cargo damage in Bering Sea storm

The South Korean containership SM Portland, operated by SM Line, encountered severe winter weather and strong winds in the Bering Sea while en route to Vancouver, resulting in significant cargo damage and container losses.

According to a March 5 customer alert from SM Line, the 4,228-TEU-capacity vessel experienced heavy rolling, leading to the loss, collapse, and damage of 115 containers. The ship has reduced speed for safety and is scheduled for inspection by Canadian authorities, including the Transportation Ministry of Canada and the coastguard, before berthing.

SM Line stated, “We will endeavor our best effort to deliver your valuable cargo safely,” noting ongoing monitoring to minimize impact.

This incident follows a 2024 World Shipping Council report indicating a record low of 221 containers lost at sea in 2023, down from 661 in 2022, reflecting industry improvements.

SM Line is a South Korean shipping company established in 2016, it operates a fleet of over 20 vessels, primarily serving transpacific and intra-Asia routes, following the acquisition of Hanjin Shipping’s assets.