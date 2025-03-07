  1. Home
  Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

2025 March 7

Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

On March 6, Xing Tong Shipping Co., Ltd. announced that its subsidiary entered into a shipbuilding contract with Taizhou Port Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Shanghai for the construction of four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers, according to Xinde Marine News.

The agreement was formalized through Xing Tong Shipping’s wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Xing Tong Kai Rong Shipping Pte. Ltd. and Xing Tong Kai Yong Shipping Pte. Ltd., both based in Singapore, signed for two vessels with delivery dates set for July 31, 2026, and January 31, 2027, respectively.

Simultaneously, Xing Tong Wanbang, via its Hong Kong-based subsidiaries Shanming Shipping (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. and Shande Shipping (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., contracted the other two vessels, scheduled for delivery on September 30, 2026, and November 30, 2026.

Xing Tong Shipping Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-listed shipping company established in 1997, it operates a fleet of 43 vessels, including chemical tankers, product oil tankers, and LPG carriers.  

Taizhou Port Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilder located in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, it specializes in constructing chemical tankers and other vessels.

