MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) issued Port Marine Circular No. 04 of 2025 on March 6, detailing new requirements for the carriage of biofuel blends and MARPOL Annex I cargoes by conventional bunker tankers in the Port of Singapore.

The circular references Shipping Circular No. 01 of 2025, noting that the draft Interim guidance on such carriage, agreed by the 12th Session of the Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR 12) from January 27 to 31, 2025, has been accepted by MPA for early implementation on Singapore-registered conventional bunker vessels effective March 7, 2025.

Starting March 7, 2025, licensed bunker tankers in Singapore can carry and deliver biofuels up to B30 without separate MPA approval. For blends up to B30, bunker suppliers and operators must conduct technical and operational risk assessments agreed upon by buyer and seller prior to delivery.

For biofuels exceeding B30 or those not listed in chapters 17 and 18 of the IBC Code or MEPC.2/Circ.27 (Annex 11), approval from MPA’s Standards & Investigation – Marine Fuels (SIMF) department is required before pilot projects and deliveries, with ongoing pilots testing up to B100.

The draft MEPC circular, pending approval at the 83rd Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) session from April 7 to 11, 2025, allows conventional bunker ships to transport blends up to 30% biofuel volume (≤B30) if residues or tank washings are discharged ashore, unless oil discharge monitoring equipment (ODME) is approved for the blends.

Established in 1996, MPA oversees Singapore’s port operations and maritime services, regulating one of the world’s busiest ports with over 130,000 vessel calls annually.