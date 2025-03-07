  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

2025 March 7   16:13

bunkering

MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) issued Port Marine Circular No. 04 of 2025 on March 6, detailing new requirements for the carriage of biofuel blends and MARPOL Annex I cargoes by conventional bunker tankers in the Port of Singapore.

The circular references Shipping Circular No. 01 of 2025, noting that the draft Interim guidance on such carriage, agreed by the 12th Session of the Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR 12) from January 27 to 31, 2025, has been accepted by MPA for early implementation on Singapore-registered conventional bunker vessels effective March 7, 2025.

Starting March 7, 2025, licensed bunker tankers in Singapore can carry and deliver biofuels up to B30 without separate MPA approval. For blends up to B30, bunker suppliers and operators must conduct technical and operational risk assessments agreed upon by buyer and seller prior to delivery.

For biofuels exceeding B30 or those not listed in chapters 17 and 18 of the IBC Code or MEPC.2/Circ.27 (Annex 11), approval from MPA’s Standards & Investigation – Marine Fuels (SIMF) department is required before pilot projects and deliveries, with ongoing pilots testing up to B100.

The draft MEPC circular, pending approval at the 83rd Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) session from April 7 to 11, 2025, allows conventional bunker ships to transport blends up to 30% biofuel volume (≤B30) if residues or tank washings are discharged ashore, unless oil discharge monitoring equipment (ODME) is approved for the blends. 

Established in 1996, MPA oversees Singapore’s port operations and maritime services, regulating one of the world’s busiest ports with over 130,000 vessel calls annually.

Topics:

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

bunkering

biofuel

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 7

18:00

Performance Shipping finalizes sale and leaseback agreement for third newbuild LR2 Aframax tanker

17:41

EST-Floattech joins Rhenus fleet expansion with Octopus battery system for hydrogen-electric vessels

17:20

Stolt-Nielsen initiates compulsory acquisition of remaining Avenir LNG shares

17:06

Monjasa completes first offshore operations in Brazil with Subsea integration Alliance partners

16:46

Chennai Port container throughput up to 1.66 mln TEUs in February 2025

14:51

Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

14:21

Bremenports declares Bremen and Bremerhaven ports “methanol-ready” with new bunkering procedures

13:50

World’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel arrives in the UK

13:20

LNG retrofits rise as maritime industry addresses carbon reduction goals

12:42

Kongsberg Maritime to convert MF Hamlet ferry to battery power for Öresundlinjen

12:21

Shipping companies relocate operations from Hong Kong amid U.S.-China tensions - Reuters

11:52

Hanwha Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services mark keel laying for the fifth and final National Security Multi-Mission Vessel

11:24

U.S. considers plan to halt Iranian oil tankers at sea - Reuters

11:15

All American Marine delivers advanced research vessel to Cal Poly Humboldt

11:12

SM Portland containership reports cargo damage in Bering Sea storm

10:38

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines achieves world’s first onshore supply of green hydrogen from sea production

10:15

Hapag-Lloyd surpasses 1 mln TEU in charter fleet capacity

09:45

Lauritzen Bulkers acquires a Canadian breakbulk and parcel shipping company Alexander & Blake

08:08

CMA CGM Group commits $20 bln to U.S. maritime and logistics over four years

2025 March 6

18:04

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

16:45

Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

16:24

Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

15:50

John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

15:24

New deep water bulk berth opens at Port of Liverpool’s Alexandra Complex

15:03

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 3-7, 2025

14:41

Cummins receives DNV approval for methanol-ready marine engines

14:27

ICTSI net income rises 66% to US$849.80mln in 2024

14:11

Uzmar Shipyard сompletes dual-fuel tug for BOTAŞ