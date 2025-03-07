Chennai Port container throughput up to 1.66 mln TEUs in February 2025

Chennai Port handled 1.66 million TEUs on February 28, 2025, surpassing the previous record of 1.62 million TEUs set in Financial Year 2018-19, nine months before the end of the current fiscal year, according to the company's release.

Additionally, the port achieved a total throughput of 50 million tonnes on March 1, 2025.

Mr. Sunil Paliwal, IAS, Chairperson of Chennai Port Authority, stated, “He acknowledged all the stakeholders, the terminal operators M/s Chennai Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Chennai International Terminal Pvt. Ltd., as well as the port officials who have been spearheading the milestones.”

Established in 1881, Chennai Port Authority manages Chennai Port, India’s second-largest container port, handling over 50 million tonnes of cargo annually with a workforce of approximately 4,000.