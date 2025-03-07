  1. Home
2025 March 7   17:06

bunkering

Monjasa completes first offshore operations in Brazil with Subsea integration Alliance partners

Monjasa, in collaboration with Subsea Integration Alliance partners OneSubsea and Subsea7, has successfully completed its first offshore operations in Brazil, according to the company's release.

On 24 February, Monjasa’s local team in Rio de Janeiro delivered Low Sulfur Marine Gas Oil (LSMGO) to three vessels—Boka Sweeper, Boka Defender, and Boka Keeper—located 170 nautical miles off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The operation required the chartering of a dedicated offshore supply vessel to ensure fuel delivery.

“Offshore operations are challenging and surrounded by a high level of complexity. We are able to arrange these deliveries thanks to our expert in-house colleagues supporting us across Operations, HSEQ, Legal, and Shipping to ensure seamless and safe supply operations for everyone involved,” said Aline Vaz, Senior Trader at Monjasa.

Wilson Nobre, Trader at Monjasa, added, “This is an exciting milestone for Monjasa in Brazil, and entering this market brought many new learnings for our team. We are looking forward to continuing this new service for our offshore customers in Rio de Janeiro and beyond.”

Monjasa established its Rio de Janeiro office and barge operation in 2022 as part of its Americas region, complementing its existing offices in Panama, Houston, and New York City.

Monjasa is a global leader in marine fuel solutions, operating in over 30 countries with a fleet of more than 20 vessels.  

OneSubsea is a Schlumberger company specializing in subsea production and processing systems.  

Subsea7 is a global leader in offshore energy services, including subsea engineering, construction, and operations.

