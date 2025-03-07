EST-Floattech joins Rhenus fleet expansion with Octopus battery system for hydrogen-electric vessels

EST-Floattech, a Dutch maritime battery supplier, has been contracted by Electric Marine Support (EMS), a Dutch system integrator, to supply its Octopus Series battery system for Rhenus PartnerShip’s fleet enhancement initiative featuring three new inland shipping vessels: Mannheim I+II, Wörth I+II, and Ludwigshafen, according to the company's release.

Mannheim I+II and Wörth I+II will operate with hybrid propulsion systems—one diesel-electric and one fuel-cell system—each equipped with six strings of High Energy batteries from EST-Floattech’s Octopus Series, while Mannheim I+II, already commissioned, uses a hydrogen-electric propulsion system integrating a fuel cell, the Octopus Series, and generators, achieving 70% less exhaust than conventional vessels.

The vessels, optimized for shallow waters with a draught of 1.20 m, are constructed at Den Breejen Shipyard in the Netherlands.

Wörth will feature a diesel-electric system with Stage V engines, convertible to fuel cells and capable of remote control operation.

Ludwigshafen, added during construction, will have 84 Octopus Series modules with a fuel cell for container transport between Basel and Rotterdam.

EST-Floattech is a Netherlands-based company founded in 2009, it develops lithium-ion battery systems for maritime applications, operating from its headquarters in Badhoevedorp and an office in Hamburg.

Electric Marine Support (EMS) is a Dutch system integrator established in 2015, EMS specializes in electric and hybrid propulsion systems for inland, seagoing, and recreational shipping markets, based in the Netherlands.

Rhenus PartnerShip provides inland shipping services across Europe, managing a fleet of over 100 vessels and focusing on sustainable logistics solutions.