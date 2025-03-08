  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg invests in 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers with new retrofit-ready modular design

2025 March 8   09:48

EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg invests in 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers with new retrofit-ready modular design

EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg GmbH has ordered 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers. Booked at the end of 2024, the order will be a delivery of the new modular straddle carrier design, which enables easy drive retrofits for reduced fossil fuel dependence. The straddle carriers will be delivered by July 2026, EUROGATE said. 

The EUROGATE Group handles more than 12 million TEUs annually at nine locations across Europe and Africa. Over the past 25 years, the operator has deployed several hundred Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers across its German network. EUROGATE’s latest investment reaffirms its confidence in Konecranes’ reliability, innovation and ability to help customers reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

The 15 straddle carriers offer groundbreaking modularity that allows customers to retrofit power options, with much reduced effort, that lead to zero dependence on fossil fuels. The upgrading of drives previously required extensive rebuilds, but the new design simplifies the transition to battery-electric operation or hydrogen power.

“The flexibility to make powertrain upgrades makes this a future-proof investment. Konecranes is helping us to move towards CO2-neutral operations while continuing to deliver the high operational efficiency we are known for,” says Johannes Stelten, Managing Director of EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg.

“The new, modular design of Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers opens a new era in container handling by combining modular flexibility with sustainable performance. It’s appropriate that EUROGATE – one of our most loyal customers – has taken this step towards the future of eco-efficient container handling,” says Peter Kania, Sales Director, Straddle Carrier business unit, Konecranes.

The straddle carriers will be equipped for TIC 4.0, the industry-standard framework enabling advanced data transmission for operational insights and performance tracking.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint – meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio – while reducing customers’ carbon footprints. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less. 

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with around 16,800 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2024, Group sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 8

14:36

CMA CGM overtakes Maersk in the liner rankings

13:09

ECSA rebrands as European Shipowners

11:31

Baleària reports a turnover of €691 million and continues to invest in a more competitive fleet

2025 March 7

18:00

Performance Shipping finalizes sale and leaseback agreement for third newbuild LR2 Aframax tanker

17:41

EST-Floattech joins Rhenus fleet expansion with Octopus battery system for hydrogen-electric vessels

17:20

Stolt-Nielsen initiates compulsory acquisition of remaining Avenir LNG shares

17:06

Monjasa completes first offshore operations in Brazil with Subsea integration Alliance partners

16:46

Chennai Port container throughput up to 1.66 mln TEUs in February 2025

16:13

MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

14:51

Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

14:21

Bremenports declares Bremen and Bremerhaven ports “methanol-ready” with new bunkering procedures

13:50

World’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel arrives in the UK

13:20

LNG retrofits rise as maritime industry addresses carbon reduction goals

12:42

Kongsberg Maritime to convert MF Hamlet ferry to battery power for Öresundlinjen

12:21

Shipping companies relocate operations from Hong Kong amid U.S.-China tensions - Reuters

11:52

Hanwha Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services mark keel laying for the fifth and final National Security Multi-Mission Vessel

11:24

U.S. considers plan to halt Iranian oil tankers at sea - Reuters

11:15

All American Marine delivers advanced research vessel to Cal Poly Humboldt

11:12

SM Portland containership reports cargo damage in Bering Sea storm

10:38

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines achieves world’s first onshore supply of green hydrogen from sea production

10:15

Hapag-Lloyd surpasses 1 mln TEU in charter fleet capacity

09:45

Lauritzen Bulkers acquires a Canadian breakbulk and parcel shipping company Alexander & Blake

08:08

CMA CGM Group commits $20 bln to U.S. maritime and logistics over four years

2025 March 6

18:04

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

16:45

Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

16:24

Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

15:50

John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

15:24

New deep water bulk berth opens at Port of Liverpool’s Alexandra Complex