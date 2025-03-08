EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg invests in 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers with new retrofit-ready modular design

EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg GmbH has ordered 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers. Booked at the end of 2024, the order will be a delivery of the new modular straddle carrier design, which enables easy drive retrofits for reduced fossil fuel dependence. The straddle carriers will be delivered by July 2026, EUROGATE said.

The EUROGATE Group handles more than 12 million TEUs annually at nine locations across Europe and Africa. Over the past 25 years, the operator has deployed several hundred Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers across its German network. EUROGATE’s latest investment reaffirms its confidence in Konecranes’ reliability, innovation and ability to help customers reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

The 15 straddle carriers offer groundbreaking modularity that allows customers to retrofit power options, with much reduced effort, that lead to zero dependence on fossil fuels. The upgrading of drives previously required extensive rebuilds, but the new design simplifies the transition to battery-electric operation or hydrogen power.

“The flexibility to make powertrain upgrades makes this a future-proof investment. Konecranes is helping us to move towards CO2-neutral operations while continuing to deliver the high operational efficiency we are known for,” says Johannes Stelten, Managing Director of EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg.

“The new, modular design of Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers opens a new era in container handling by combining modular flexibility with sustainable performance. It’s appropriate that EUROGATE – one of our most loyal customers – has taken this step towards the future of eco-efficient container handling,” says Peter Kania, Sales Director, Straddle Carrier business unit, Konecranes.

The straddle carriers will be equipped for TIC 4.0, the industry-standard framework enabling advanced data transmission for operational insights and performance tracking.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its handprint – meaning the beneficial environmental impact that can be achieved with our product and service portfolio – while reducing customers’ carbon footprints. From eco-optimizing diesel drives, to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets, we will continue to do more with less.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with around 16,800 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2024, Group sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).