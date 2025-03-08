  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ECSA rebrands as European Shipowners

2025 March 8   13:09

shipping

ECSA rebrands as European Shipowners

On the occasion of its 60 years, the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) becomes today ECSA European Shipowners, reinforcing its role as the voice of the European shipping industry. The organisation, which launches today a new logo and visual identity, represents 22 European shipowners’ national association, around 35% of the global fleet and all shipping segments from bulker carriers to container ships, tankers, gas carriers, ferries, cruise ships and offshore vessels, ECSA said.

The new name reflects the organisation’s commitment to raising awareness of European shipping’s key role to our continent’s energy, supply chain and food security

“ECSA becomes, as of today, ECSA European Shipowners. This year marks our 60th anniversary. While we have strengthened our influence in the EU, the big challenge ahead is the energy transition. Looking towards 2050 and net zero, we must work together. Not only as European Shipowners but together with our partners at IMO and across the industry. We need all hands on deck to achieve real change,” said Karin Orsel, President of ECSA European Shipowners.

As the industry navigates the immense challenge of the energy transition, the organisation’s new identity aims to make its mission clearer to policymakers and the public.

“We stay ECSA, but we also become European Shipowners. Our goal is to raise awareness of what European shipping represents. European shipping accounts for around 35% of the global fleet, far exceeding Europe’s 15% share of global GDP. Our sector delivers the energy Europeans need, the goods we use daily, and drives innovation. We are an asset to the security and competitiveness of Europe” said Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 8

14:36

CMA CGM overtakes Maersk in the liner rankings

11:31

Baleària reports a turnover of €691 million and continues to invest in a more competitive fleet

09:48

EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg invests in 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers with new retrofit-ready modular design

2025 March 7

18:00

Performance Shipping finalizes sale and leaseback agreement for third newbuild LR2 Aframax tanker

17:41

EST-Floattech joins Rhenus fleet expansion with Octopus battery system for hydrogen-electric vessels

17:20

Stolt-Nielsen initiates compulsory acquisition of remaining Avenir LNG shares

17:06

Monjasa completes first offshore operations in Brazil with Subsea integration Alliance partners

16:46

Chennai Port container throughput up to 1.66 mln TEUs in February 2025

16:13

MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

14:51

Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

14:21

Bremenports declares Bremen and Bremerhaven ports “methanol-ready” with new bunkering procedures

13:50

World’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel arrives in the UK

13:20

LNG retrofits rise as maritime industry addresses carbon reduction goals

12:42

Kongsberg Maritime to convert MF Hamlet ferry to battery power for Öresundlinjen

12:21

Shipping companies relocate operations from Hong Kong amid U.S.-China tensions - Reuters

11:52

Hanwha Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services mark keel laying for the fifth and final National Security Multi-Mission Vessel

11:24

U.S. considers plan to halt Iranian oil tankers at sea - Reuters

11:15

All American Marine delivers advanced research vessel to Cal Poly Humboldt

11:12

SM Portland containership reports cargo damage in Bering Sea storm

10:38

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines achieves world’s first onshore supply of green hydrogen from sea production

10:15

Hapag-Lloyd surpasses 1 mln TEU in charter fleet capacity

09:45

Lauritzen Bulkers acquires a Canadian breakbulk and parcel shipping company Alexander & Blake

08:08

CMA CGM Group commits $20 bln to U.S. maritime and logistics over four years

2025 March 6

18:04

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

16:45

Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

16:24

Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

15:50

John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers

15:24

New deep water bulk berth opens at Port of Liverpool’s Alexandra Complex