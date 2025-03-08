ECSA rebrands as European Shipowners

On the occasion of its 60 years, the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) becomes today ECSA European Shipowners, reinforcing its role as the voice of the European shipping industry. The organisation, which launches today a new logo and visual identity, represents 22 European shipowners’ national association, around 35% of the global fleet and all shipping segments from bulker carriers to container ships, tankers, gas carriers, ferries, cruise ships and offshore vessels, ECSA said.

The new name reflects the organisation’s commitment to raising awareness of European shipping’s key role to our continent’s energy, supply chain and food security

“ECSA becomes, as of today, ECSA European Shipowners. This year marks our 60th anniversary. While we have strengthened our influence in the EU, the big challenge ahead is the energy transition. Looking towards 2050 and net zero, we must work together. Not only as European Shipowners but together with our partners at IMO and across the industry. We need all hands on deck to achieve real change,” said Karin Orsel, President of ECSA European Shipowners.

As the industry navigates the immense challenge of the energy transition, the organisation’s new identity aims to make its mission clearer to policymakers and the public.

“We stay ECSA, but we also become European Shipowners. Our goal is to raise awareness of what European shipping represents. European shipping accounts for around 35% of the global fleet, far exceeding Europe’s 15% share of global GDP. Our sector delivers the energy Europeans need, the goods we use daily, and drives innovation. We are an asset to the security and competitiveness of Europe” said Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General.