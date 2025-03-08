  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CMA CGM overtakes Maersk in the liner rankings

2025 March 8   14:36

shipping

CMA CGM overtakes Maersk in the liner rankings

CMA CGM, the year's most aggressive acquirer of ships to date, has made history. As of this week, Marseille-headquartered CMA CGM has surpassed rival Maersk to the second spot on the liner rankings when including its huge orderbook, India Shipping News said.

The latest data from Alphaliner shows CMA CGM's fleet - including ships on order - stands at 5.42m slots, some 140,000 teu more than its Danish rival. Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) remains far out in the lead, however, its fleet - including ships on order - is now at 8.47m slots, larger than the extant fleets of CMACGM and Maersk combined.

As well as being the largest buyer of secondhand boxships in the opening months of 2025, CMA CGM has been busy ordering newbuilds. Media reported earlier this week on CMA CGM's latest series of containership newbuildings in China, opting for a dozen LNG dual-fuel 18,000 teu vessels at CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard, its second order for large containerships this year, following a $2.6bn contract for another twelve 18,000 teu LNG dual-fuel newbuilds at Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

CMA CGM can trace its origins back to 1978 when Jacques Saadé founded Compagnie Maritime d'Affrètement (CMA) as an intra-Mediterranean operator. In 1996, Saadé merged CMA with Compagnie Générale Maritime (CGM) to create what was then the 12th largest liner in the world. Saadé, who was born in Beirut in 1937, then went on to buy many famous shipping brands including Australian National Line (ANL), American President Lines (APL), and Cheng Lie Navigation. His son, Rodolphe, took over the business following Saadé's death in 2018, adding many logistics acquisitions alongside the ship purchases.

Maersk, meanwhile, has been content to focus on operating a fleet within the 4m to 4.4m teu range, a policy originally conceived by former CEO Soren Skou, and carried on by his successor Vincent Clerc. This strategy saw MSC overhaul Maersk as the world's largest carrier at the start of 2021.

There are other notable ranking shifts taking place lower down the Alphaliner liner charts too. When including ships on order, Taiwan's Evergreen has just overtaken Japan's Ocean Network Express (ONE) into sixth spot while Wan Hai, also from Taiwan, enters the top 10 at the expense of compatriot Yang Ming.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 8

15:42

Saipem and Divento sign collaboration agreement for floating wind in Italy

13:09

ECSA rebrands as European Shipowners

11:31

Baleària reports a turnover of €691 million and continues to invest in a more competitive fleet

09:48

EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg invests in 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers with new retrofit-ready modular design

2025 March 7

18:00

Performance Shipping finalizes sale and leaseback agreement for third newbuild LR2 Aframax tanker

17:41

EST-Floattech joins Rhenus fleet expansion with Octopus battery system for hydrogen-electric vessels

17:20

Stolt-Nielsen initiates compulsory acquisition of remaining Avenir LNG shares

17:06

Monjasa completes first offshore operations in Brazil with Subsea integration Alliance partners

16:46

Chennai Port container throughput up to 1.66 mln TEUs in February 2025

16:13

MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

14:51

Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

14:21

Bremenports declares Bremen and Bremerhaven ports “methanol-ready” with new bunkering procedures

13:50

World’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel arrives in the UK

13:20

LNG retrofits rise as maritime industry addresses carbon reduction goals

12:42

Kongsberg Maritime to convert MF Hamlet ferry to battery power for Öresundlinjen

12:21

Shipping companies relocate operations from Hong Kong amid U.S.-China tensions - Reuters

11:52

Hanwha Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services mark keel laying for the fifth and final National Security Multi-Mission Vessel

11:24

U.S. considers plan to halt Iranian oil tankers at sea - Reuters

11:15

All American Marine delivers advanced research vessel to Cal Poly Humboldt

11:12

SM Portland containership reports cargo damage in Bering Sea storm

10:38

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines achieves world’s first onshore supply of green hydrogen from sea production

10:15

Hapag-Lloyd surpasses 1 mln TEU in charter fleet capacity

09:45

Lauritzen Bulkers acquires a Canadian breakbulk and parcel shipping company Alexander & Blake

08:08

CMA CGM Group commits $20 bln to U.S. maritime and logistics over four years

2025 March 6

18:04

Port of Hueneme and NYK Line establish Green Automotive Shipping Corridor between Japan and Southern California

17:36

Gemini Cooperation achieves 91% schedule reliability in first month

17:12

DSIC and NYK Group collaborate on 33,000 DWT deck carrier order

16:45

Dry bulk seaborne trade exceeds 5.6 billion metric tons in 2024

16:24

Sri Lanka seeks global interest for Colombo Port expansion

15:50

John T. Essberger exercises options for two additional chemical tankers