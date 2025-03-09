  1. Home
2025 March 9   09:46

MAMII welcomes Royal Caribbean Group

Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII) says that Royal Caribbean Group has become the latest member to join the cross-sectoral methane abatement initiative. The company is expected to provide valuable insights and support MAMII’s ongoing efforts to develop and implement effective methane emission reduction strategies across the maritime industry.

Addressing methane emissions is a key priority for the sector; as transitional fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) are increasingly adopted, leaders are focused on the reduction of methane emissions to reduce the environmental impact of the value chain. Established in 2022, and led by Safetytech Accelerator, MAMII unites industry leaders, technology innovators, and maritime stakeholders to develop technologies that monitor, measure, and mitigate methane emissions from LNG-powered ships.

Royal Caribbean Group joins a growing roster of members including BP, CMA CGM, GTT, Lloyd’s Register, Capital Gas, MSC, NYK Lines, and Shell, reflecting the initiative’s broad industry engagement

Steve Price, Programme Director at Safetytech Accelerator, commented:

“Methane abatement is an urgent challenge as we work to reduce the maritime sector’s environmental impact. Methane’s significant contribution to climate warming makes this an issue we cannot overlook. With Royal Caribbean Group on board, we gain a partner that shares our determination to drive innovation and collaboration in addressing this critical issue.”

“We are excited to join industry leaders and collaborate on the MAMII initiative, which we believe will play a critical role in information sharing and tool development needed to manage methane emissions,” said Palle Laursen, executive vice president and head of marine, Royal Caribbean Group. “We are committed to industry collaboration and partnerships like this are key to achieve Destination Net Zero, our decarbonization strategy to reach net zero emissions by 2050.”

MAMII recently published a report examining the scale of methane slip in LNG-fueled vessels and the technologies available to tackle it. The report, available here, serves as a call to action for industry leaders to join the effort in combating methane emissions.

