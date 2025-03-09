MSC Cruises announces winter 2026-27 season with seven ships sailing in the U.S.

Geneva, Switzerland headquartered MSC Cruises says it has opened sales for the Winter 2026-2027 season, offering sunny escapes from four embarkation ports across the U.S. The world’s third-largest cruise line will have seven ships in the region, offering a diverse array of itineraries across the Caribbean, the Bahamas and beyond.

The season’s highlights include:

Flagship MSC World America offering 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami, with additional options available on two other ships

MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seashore sailing from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean and The Bahamas

MSC Meraviglia sailing from New York City to Florida and The Bahamas

MSC Seascape sailing from Galveston to the Western Caribbean

MSC Poesia offering a highly coveted Panama Canal cruise between Seattle and Miami, following the ship’s inaugural season of Alaska cruises

Transatlantic MSC Grand Voyages aboard MSC Grandiosa and MSC Meraviglia

Most itineraries visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—MSC Cruises’ breathtaking private island in The Bahamas— with its miles of white sand beaches, crystal clear turquoise water and a variety of activities for all ages

Lynn Torrent, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We’re making it easier than ever for people to say ‘Let’s Holiday’ with MSC Cruises, whether they’re longtime cruisers or trying us out for the first time. Our commitment to the U.S. market is stronger than ever. It’s creating more options for our guests and generating a wave of exciting opportunities for our valued Travel Advisor partners. Deploying some of our newest and largest ships from an expanding list of homeports gives vacationers more ways to enjoy our unique mix of European style and American comfort on everything from a quick weekend getaway to a once-in-a-lifetime voyage.”

