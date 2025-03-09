  1. Home
  3. MSC Cruises announces winter 2026-27 season with seven ships sailing in the U.S.

2025 March 9   11:22

MSC Cruises announces winter 2026-27 season with seven ships sailing in the U.S.

Geneva, Switzerland headquartered MSC Cruises says it has opened sales for the Winter 2026-2027 season, offering sunny escapes from four embarkation ports across the U.S. The world’s third-largest cruise line will have seven ships in the region, offering a diverse array of itineraries across the Caribbean, the Bahamas and beyond.

The season’s highlights include:

Flagship MSC World America offering 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami, with additional options available on two other ships
MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seashore sailing from Port Canaveral to the Caribbean and The Bahamas
MSC Meraviglia sailing from New York City to Florida and The Bahamas
MSC Seascape sailing from Galveston to the Western Caribbean
MSC Poesia offering a highly coveted Panama Canal cruise between Seattle and Miami, following the ship’s inaugural season of Alaska cruises
Transatlantic MSC Grand Voyages aboard MSC Grandiosa and MSC Meraviglia

Most itineraries visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—MSC Cruises’ breathtaking private island in The Bahamas— with its miles of white sand beaches, crystal clear turquoise water and a variety of activities for all ages
Lynn Torrent, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “We’re making it easier than ever for people to say ‘Let’s Holiday’ with MSC Cruises, whether they’re longtime cruisers or trying us out for the first time. Our commitment to the U.S. market is stronger than ever. It’s creating more options for our guests and generating a wave of exciting opportunities for our valued Travel Advisor partners. Deploying some of our newest and largest ships from an expanding list of homeports gives vacationers more ways to enjoy our unique mix of European style and American comfort on everything from a quick weekend getaway to a once-in-a-lifetime voyage.”

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America. A global cruise brand with 22 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

Topics:

cruises

