Denmark acquires KONGSBERG’s NSM and associated installed equipment

KONGSBERG says that its business division Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has signed a contract to deliver the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and associated installed equipment to Denmark in a transaction valued at NOK 2.1 billion.

“We are pleased to welcome Denmark to the group of countries that have selected the NSM, underpinning its position as the anti-ship missile of choice for Nato navies,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) is acquiring the NSM missiles and equipment for its Iver Huitfeldt-class frigates. The accelerated acquisition process is structured as a government-to-government (G2G) sale between DALO and its Norwegian counterpart, the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (FMA). KONGSBERG signed a contract with FMA.

“This government-to-government agreement with Norway is a prime example of an efficient way to procure equipment quickly and smartly. The missiles are a state-of-the-art replacement for the Harpoons that have served their purpose in Ukraine, and with this acquisition, we are significantly strengthening the Royal Danish Navy's combat capability in a key area,” said Lieutenant General Per Pugholm Olsen, Commanding General of DALO.

“We were tasked to carry out this sale earlier this winter, and have successfully concluded the agreement in record time. This helps Denmark gain access to modern missiles from the Norwegian defence industry and demonstrates our ability to efficiently facilitate such agreements with our international partners,” said Gro Jære, Director of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency.

Denmark has become the 14th country to select the Naval Strike Missile, joining the navies of Norway, Poland, Malaysia, Germany, the United States (Navy and Marine Corp), Romania, Canada, Australia, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium and Latvia.