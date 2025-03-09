  1. Home
2025 March 9   13:09

DOE issues export approval to Golden Pass LNG

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright approved an LNG export permit extension for Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC (Golden Pass), marking yet another step toward meeting President Trump’s and Secretary Wright’s commitment to unleash American energy dominance and restore regular order to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export reviews. The approval will grant additional time to begin LNG exports from the Golden Pass LNG Terminal, currently under construction in Sabine Pass, Texas, DOE said.

“Exporting U.S. LNG supports American jobs, bolsters our national security and strengthens America’s position as a world energy leader. President Trump has pledged to restore energy dominance for the American people, and I am proud to help deliver on that agenda with today’s permit extension,” said Secretary Wright.

The issuance to Golden Pass marks the third LNG-related approval from DOE since President Trump took office, following an export approval to Commonwealth LNG on February 14 and an order on rehearing removing barriers for the use of LNG as bunkering fuel announced on February 28. “Golden Pass was the first project approved for exports to non-free trade agreement countries by DOE during the first Trump Administration, and it is gratifying that this project is so close to being able to deliver its first LNG,” said Tala Goudarzi, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management.

Golden Pass, owned by QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, is set to begin exporting as early as later this year, and once operational, will become the ninth large-scale export terminal operating in the United States. Once completed, Golden Pass will be able to export up to 2.57 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas as LNG and will bring unprecedented levels of LNG exports from the United States. 

