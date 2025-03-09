  1. Home
2025 March 9   14:37

Sirius Shipmanagement (d’Amico) acquires Generalmarine

Genoa - Generalmarine, a company specializing in navigation electronics and maritime communication solutions, has been acquired by Sirius Shipmanagement, a leading company in crew recruitment and management, The Medi Telegraph

With this acquisition, Sirius expands its service network, which already supports the crews of over 120 vessels owned by both Italian and international shipowners. Headquartered in Genoa, with offices in Venice, Augusta, and Viareggio, Generalmarine provides navigation systems, satellite communication solutions, and 24/7 technical support for commercial ships, cruise ships, stationary vessels, yachts, offshore units, tugboats, and other commercial vessels.

Thanks to a highly qualified technical team and a strong network of international partners, the company ensures high standards of technical assistance, connectivity, and maritime safety. Generalmarine is certified as Accounting Authority IU06 for the Italian Flag and several other international flags, offering a highly qualified service in maritime communications management.

Under contract, the company manages a fleet of over a thousand vessels, collaborating with various shipowners operating in national and international trade, providing technical support and advanced solutions for navigation and telecommunications.

Generalmarine stands out for its adoption of innovative strategies and customer-oriented approach, aiming to provide clients with maximum operational flexibility and cutting-edge technological solutions for navigation and maritime communications.

Filippo Guadagna, President of Sirius, highlights that “the journey started years ago with Generalmarine has now logically evolved into the integration of the two companies, enabling us to provide a broad range of services to shipping companies. The added value we have achieved in the first years of collaboration is a guarantee of the even greater synergies we will be able to offer our clients.”

Emanuele Burlando, CEO of Generalmarine, commented: “This operation represents a significant growth opportunity for our company. Our expertise in navigation electronics and maritime communications perfectly complements Sirius’s experience, allowing us to offer our clients even more advanced solutions and comprehensive international support. We will continue to uphold our commitment to innovation and service quality, strengthening our position as a leader in the sector.”

Founded in 1997 in Genoa to manage six vessels for d’Amico Società di Navigazione in Rome, Sirius today serves as a manning agent for over 120 ships of various types, including tankers, bulk carriers, ro-ro pax, cruise ships, and yachts of all flags.

The company employs over 5,000 seafarers from 26 nationalities, serving both Italian and international clients. With offices in Italy and India, and a total workforce of approximately 160 people, Sirius relies on a global network of agents, placing it among the top players in the international maritime sector.

Headquartered in Genoa, Generalmarine specializes in satellite communication, ensuring the commissioning of any onboard satellite communication system or crew-used equipment. For over 45 years, the company has also been active in the recreational boating and professional fishing markets, offering exclusive marine products and accessories. Generalmarine has set a new industry standard by introducing modern, innovative strategies based on in-depth customer support and maximum flexibility, ensuring that the maritime industry remains increasingly well-connected.

