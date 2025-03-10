  1. Home
2025 March 10   09:56

shipping

Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032

The Samui cruise terminal project is scheduled for completion by 2032, aimed at enhancing tourism and connectivity along the Gulf of Thailand.

Government officials have confirmed that construction will commence in 2029, with plans to attract major cruise ships traveling from Singapore to Pattaya and beyond. Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub expressed confidence on Sunday that the terminal on Koh Samui will be completed and open to international cruises by 2032 as planned.

Speaking during a working panel visit to Koh Samui in Surat Thani, where he serves as an advisor to the prime minister, Jirayu monitored the project’s progress. His panel is tasked with evaluating tourism projects and facility management along the coasts of Songkhla, Phatthalung, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, following a mobile Cabinet meeting in Songkhla last month that resolved to develop additional ports in the region.

During the Surat Thani visit, Jirayu and his team inspected the Don Sak ferry pier, the primary transportation link between the mainland and Koh Samui. A Marine Department representative assured that current ferry services are adequate to meet rising tourist demand.

Later, at a briefing in the Samui Municipality office, Jirayu received updates on the terminal project and other tourism-related issues. He reaffirmed that construction will start soon and remain on schedule for 2032, noting the terminal’s role in improving connectivity along the eastern Gulf of Thailand, enabling cruise operations between Songkhla’s Mueang district and Koh Samui.

Adul Raluekmul, director of the Samui Marine Office, confirmed the project is on track, with construction set to begin in 2029 and complete by 2032. Jirayu highlighted the government’s expectation that the terminal will attract large cruise ships from Singapore, extending their routes to Pattaya and other eastern coastal destinations.

However, local officials raised concerns about insufficient funds for large-scale wastewater treatment facilities and inadequate tap water supply for residents and tourists. Jirayu pledged to coordinate with the Interior Ministry’s wastewater authority and the regional water supply office to secure funding for a large undersea water pipeline.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to the 12.172 billion baht project, which will occupy 47 rai and feature a pier capable of handling two large cruise ships simultaneously—each with capacities of 4,000 and 2,500 passengers. Construction is expected to start in 2029 and finish by 2032, with the terminal designed to manage 120 cruise routes annually, generating at least 8 billion baht in revenue.

The delegation visited the proposed Laem Hin Khom site in tambon Taling Ngam, 15 kilometers from the district center, where land expropriation is underway with local support and compensation for affected residents.

Topics:

cruises

