  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DP World and Mawani launch $800 mln terminal expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port

2025 March 10   11:59

ports

DP World and Mawani launch $800 mln terminal expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port

DP World and Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) have inaugurated the South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port as part of DP World’s SAR 3 billion ($800 million) expansion and development program aimed at upgrading the terminal and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s role in global trade, according to DP World's release.

The three-year initiative has increased the terminal’s capacity from 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 4 million TEUs, with plans for a future capacity of 5 million TEUs through additional ship-to-shore equipment deployment based on demand growth. Since 1999, when it became DP World’s first concession outside the UAE, the Jeddah terminal has been integral to regional trade.

The current expansion operates under a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives for trade connectivity and economic diversification.

The terminal incorporates automation and digitalization, reducing gate transaction times from two minutes to 10 seconds using smart systems, IoT-enabled cargo tracking, and AI-powered cargo tallying. The quay crane fleet will increase from 14 to 17 by the end of 2025 and to 22 as capacity scales to 5 million TEUs, supported by automated and electrified yard cranes. Refrigerated container capacity has risen from 1,200 to 2,340, with a new facility under development to inspect up to 75 reefers simultaneously. The terminal features a 2,150-meter quay, including an 18-meter deep-water section, accommodating up to five ultra-large container vessels at once.

DP World targets a 50% reduction in CO₂ emissions over five years through electrification, solar panels, floating solar platforms, green building designs, and water recycling systems.

Additionally, DP World is constructing the 415,000 square meter Jeddah Logistics Park, set for completion in Q2 2026, to provide warehousing, distribution, and freight forwarding services.

DP World is a Dubai-based global logistics company, DP World operates ports, terminals, and logistics services across over 150 locations in more than 45 countries.  

Established in 1976, Mawani oversees Saudi Arabia’s port operations, managing nine major ports, to support national trade and logistics goals.

Topics:

Mawani

DP World

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 10

12:53

DICT and CMA CGM Philippines unveil SP8 service

12:23

WinGD finalizes VCR technology shop tests for X-DF engines

10:49

Canada awards $6,4 bln contract for two polar icebreakers construction

09:56

Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032

2025 March 9

15:19

Royal Van der Wees contracts Concordia Damen for shallow draft RoRo Pontoon and equipment

14:37

Sirius Shipmanagement (d’Amico) acquires Generalmarine

13:09

DOE issues export approval to Golden Pass LNG

12:31

Denmark acquires KONGSBERG’s NSM and associated installed equipment

11:22

MSC Cruises announces winter 2026-27 season with seven ships sailing in the U.S.

09:46

MAMII welcomes Royal Caribbean Group

2025 March 8

15:42

Saipem and Divento sign collaboration agreement for floating wind in Italy

14:36

CMA CGM overtakes Maersk in the liner rankings

13:09

ECSA rebrands as European Shipowners

11:31

Baleària reports a turnover of €691 million and continues to invest in a more competitive fleet

09:48

EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg invests in 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers with new retrofit-ready modular design

2025 March 7

18:00

Performance Shipping finalizes sale and leaseback agreement for third newbuild LR2 Aframax tanker

17:41

EST-Floattech joins Rhenus fleet expansion with Octopus battery system for hydrogen-electric vessels

17:20

Stolt-Nielsen initiates compulsory acquisition of remaining Avenir LNG shares

17:06

Monjasa completes first offshore operations in Brazil with Subsea integration Alliance partners

16:46

Chennai Port container throughput up to 1.66 mln TEUs in February 2025

16:13

MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

14:51

Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

14:21

Bremenports declares Bremen and Bremerhaven ports “methanol-ready” with new bunkering procedures

13:50

World’s first dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel arrives in the UK

13:20

LNG retrofits rise as maritime industry addresses carbon reduction goals

12:42

Kongsberg Maritime to convert MF Hamlet ferry to battery power for Öresundlinjen

12:21

Shipping companies relocate operations from Hong Kong amid U.S.-China tensions - Reuters

11:52

Hanwha Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services mark keel laying for the fifth and final National Security Multi-Mission Vessel

11:24

U.S. considers plan to halt Iranian oil tankers at sea - Reuters

11:15

All American Marine delivers advanced research vessel to Cal Poly Humboldt