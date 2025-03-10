DP World and Mawani launch $800 mln terminal expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port

DP World and Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) have inaugurated the South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port as part of DP World’s SAR 3 billion ($800 million) expansion and development program aimed at upgrading the terminal and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s role in global trade, according to DP World's release.

The three-year initiative has increased the terminal’s capacity from 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 4 million TEUs, with plans for a future capacity of 5 million TEUs through additional ship-to-shore equipment deployment based on demand growth. Since 1999, when it became DP World’s first concession outside the UAE, the Jeddah terminal has been integral to regional trade.

The current expansion operates under a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives for trade connectivity and economic diversification.

The terminal incorporates automation and digitalization, reducing gate transaction times from two minutes to 10 seconds using smart systems, IoT-enabled cargo tracking, and AI-powered cargo tallying. The quay crane fleet will increase from 14 to 17 by the end of 2025 and to 22 as capacity scales to 5 million TEUs, supported by automated and electrified yard cranes. Refrigerated container capacity has risen from 1,200 to 2,340, with a new facility under development to inspect up to 75 reefers simultaneously. The terminal features a 2,150-meter quay, including an 18-meter deep-water section, accommodating up to five ultra-large container vessels at once.

DP World targets a 50% reduction in CO₂ emissions over five years through electrification, solar panels, floating solar platforms, green building designs, and water recycling systems.

Additionally, DP World is constructing the 415,000 square meter Jeddah Logistics Park, set for completion in Q2 2026, to provide warehousing, distribution, and freight forwarding services.

DP World is a Dubai-based global logistics company, DP World operates ports, terminals, and logistics services across over 150 locations in more than 45 countries.

Established in 1976, Mawani oversees Saudi Arabia’s port operations, managing nine major ports, to support national trade and logistics goals.