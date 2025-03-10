DICT and CMA CGM Philippines unveil SP8 service

Davao International Container Terminal, Inc. (DICT) and CMA CGM Philippines marked the launch of the ‘SP8’ maritime service with an inaugural call ceremony on March 7, 2025, targeting enhanced exports of fresh commodities and the growth of Mindanao’s export industry, according to Mindanao Times.

The SP8 service links Davao, General Santos, and Singapore, with operations handled exclusively by CNC, an Intra-Asia specialist of CMA CGM Group.

It offers improved control, flexibility, and schedule reliability to ensure on-time cargo deliveries, alongside trade opportunities for Mindanao’s agricultural sector.

Shipments from Singapore will utilize CMA CGM’s global network to deliver Philippine agricultural products, such as bananas, pineapples, and other goods, more efficiently to Europe, the US, the Middle East, and Australia.

DICT, based in Panabo City and affiliated with the ANFLO Group of Companies, is located 300 meters from the Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE) and is the sole port in Mindanao equipped to handle Panamax to Post-Panamax vessels. The terminal boasts a 730-meter berth with a 15-meter average draft at the fender line and a 15-hectare empty container depot offering pre-trip inspection, washing, maintenance and repair, and ventilation services for reefer containers.

The port is equipped with a terminal operating system, container yard, office spaces, power supply, and a designated examination area, featuring quay cranes, reachstackers, rubber-tyred gantry cranes, terminal tractors, and empty container handlers.

Davao International Container Terminal, Inc. (DICT) is a modern container terminal in the Philippines, operated by the ANFLOCOR Group of Companies, specializing in handling agricultural exports like bananas and pineapples.

As a subsidiary of the global CMA CGM Group, CMA CGM Philippines provides comprehensive shipping and logistics services across the Philippines, with offices in multiple cities including Davao.

CNC, part of the CMA CGM Group, focuses on Intra-Asia shipping routes, offering specialized maritime services connecting key regional ports.