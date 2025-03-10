  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MOL acquires LBC Tank Terminals for $1.715 bln

2025 March 10   15:14

ports

MOL acquires LBC Tank Terminals for $1.715 bln

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced on March 7, 2025, its decision to acquire 100% of the membership rights of LBC Tank Terminals Group Holding Netherlands Coöperatief U.A. (LBC) for approximately US$ 1,715 million, aiming to strengthen its chemical logistics business, according to the company's release.

LBC, headquartered in Rotterdam and established in October 2013, operates seven terminals in key chemical hubs in Europe (Antwerp and Rotterdam) and the US Gulf Coast (Houston, Freeport, and Baton Rouge), with a total storage capacity of 3 million cubic metres. The company supports supply chains for chemical manufacturers and energy companies through storage services at shipping and arrival ports, utilizing berth facilities, pipelines, and loading options for rail and truck transport.

MOL, which has expanded its chemical tanker business through acquisitions of Nordic Tankers in 2019 and Fairfield Chemical Carriers in 2024, views this acquisition as part of its growth strategy. The addition of LBC’s onshore storage capabilities will enable MOL to offer a "Total Chemical Logistics Service" system, covering maritime transport to small-lot transport using tank containers, and position the company to lead the global chemical logistics industry.

The acquisition also supports MOL’s next-generation energy business, anticipating increased demand for ammonia and CO₂ transportation in a decarbonized society, with an expected investment return (Equity IRR) of 10%.

The transaction, aligning with MOL’s “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan to shift toward a Social Infrastructure Group with stable non-shipping revenues, is subject to regulatory approvals and is not expected to affect the year-end dividend forecast announced on January 31, 2025.

The acquisition was part of a competitive bidding process initiated in November 2024, with MOL outbidding firms like KKR & Co. and VTTI Energy Partners. 

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Japan-based shipping company operating a diverse global fleet, including chemical tankers, and is pursuing a strategic shift toward social infrastructure under its “BLUE ACTION 2035” plan.  

LBC Tank Terminals Group Holding Netherlands Coöperatief U.A. (LBC) is an independent tank terminal operator headquartered in Rotterdam, specializing in chemical storage with a global network of seven terminals. LBC’s recent expansion plans include a new terminal in Vlissingen, Netherlands, set to be operational by the end of 2028 with 150,000 cubic metres of ammonia storage capacity. 

Ardian (via Lanturn SCA) is a global private investment house managing a significant stake in LBC through its investment vehicle Lanturn SCA, alongside other institutional investors.

Topics:

MOL

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 10

18:07

BWO urges Bundestag to allocate €500 bln special fund for port expansion

17:48

Transnet National Ports Authority opens bidding for Durban port terminal operator

17:24

Fugro secures contract for Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm geotechnical survey

16:28

Oil tanker and cargo ship collide off eastern England

16:05

PIL names fourth 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

15:35

India aims to complete 150 maritime projects by September 2025

12:53

DICT and CMA CGM Philippines unveil SP8 service

12:23

WinGD finalizes VCR technology shop tests for X-DF engines

11:59

DP World and Mawani launch $800 mln terminal expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port

10:49

Canada awards $6,4 bln contract for two polar icebreakers construction

09:56

Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032

2025 March 9

15:19

Royal Van der Wees contracts Concordia Damen for shallow draft RoRo Pontoon and equipment

14:37

Sirius Shipmanagement (d’Amico) acquires Generalmarine

13:09

DOE issues export approval to Golden Pass LNG

12:31

Denmark acquires KONGSBERG’s NSM and associated installed equipment

11:22

MSC Cruises announces winter 2026-27 season with seven ships sailing in the U.S.

09:46

MAMII welcomes Royal Caribbean Group

2025 March 8

15:42

Saipem and Divento sign collaboration agreement for floating wind in Italy

14:36

CMA CGM overtakes Maersk in the liner rankings

13:09

ECSA rebrands as European Shipowners

11:31

Baleària reports a turnover of €691 million and continues to invest in a more competitive fleet

09:48

EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg invests in 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers with new retrofit-ready modular design

2025 March 7

18:00

Performance Shipping finalizes sale and leaseback agreement for third newbuild LR2 Aframax tanker

17:41

EST-Floattech joins Rhenus fleet expansion with Octopus battery system for hydrogen-electric vessels

17:20

Stolt-Nielsen initiates compulsory acquisition of remaining Avenir LNG shares

17:06

Monjasa completes first offshore operations in Brazil with Subsea integration Alliance partners

16:46

Chennai Port container throughput up to 1.66 mln TEUs in February 2025

16:13

MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

14:51

Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

14:21

Bremenports declares Bremen and Bremerhaven ports “methanol-ready” with new bunkering procedures