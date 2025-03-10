  1. Home
2025 March 10   15:35

India aims to complete 150 maritime projects by September 2025

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has set a goal to complete 150 projects by September 2025, as announced during the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir 2025’ held in Srinagar.

The event, aimed at unlocking the potential of India’s Blue Economy, reviewed ongoing projects worth ₹2 trillion and outlined strategies to strengthen the maritime sector.

Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized India’s vision to be among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, with an additional shipbuilding capacity of 4 million Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT).

Key initiatives announced include the establishment of the Bharat Container Shipping Line under the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), the launch of the Harbour Craft Green Transition Programme, and the development of a Coastal Green Shipping Corridor, starting with the Kandla-Tuticorin corridor.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will invest ₹100 crore in three National Waterways in Jammu & Kashmir to boost inland water transport and tourism.

Additionally, the Sagarmala Startup and Innovation Initiative (S2I2) will be launched, accompanied by the establishment of Maritime Innovation Hubs (MIHs).

The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is set to commence commercial operations by April 2025, and the Sagarmala Digital Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be established in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to drive digital transformation in the maritime sector.

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is a leading shipping company in India, SCI plays a crucial role in the country’s maritime trade and logistics.  

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is responsible for the development and regulation of inland waterways for shipping and navigation.

Topics:

