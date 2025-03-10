  1. Home
2025 March 10   16:05

shipbuilding

PIL names fourth 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has named its fourth 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel, Kota Embun, in a ceremony held at the Shanghai shipyard on March 10, 2025, according to the company's release.

The vessel, part of PIL’s “E” Class series, is the largest in the company’s fleet and the first to feature an innovative bow windshield designed to improve aerodynamics, reduce fuel consumption, and lower emissions by 1% annually on the Far East to West Coast Central and South America Service 2 route.

The vessel was named by Mrs. Evelyn Ng, wife of PIL Deputy Chairman Mr. Ng Kee Choe. The name Kota Embun, meaning ‘dew’ in Malay, symbolizes renewal and harmony with nature, reflecting PIL’s commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly shipping practices.

Designed and constructed by Jiangnan Shipyard, a Chinese shipbuilder, the Kota Embun is part of PIL’s broader fleet renewal strategy.

The company has ordered a total of 18 newbuild vessels since 2022, including four 14,000 TEU, four 8,000 TEU, five 13,000 TEU, and five 9,000 TEU vessels, all equipped with LNG dual-fuel technology and other advancements.

Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, stated, “The naming of Kota Embun, our fourth ‘E’ Class vessel, is testament to the excellent progress we are making in our fleet renewal drive and journey towards greener shipping. Each new vessel brings us closer to our goal of operating a more modern and environmentally-friendly fleet.”

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is a container shipping company based in Singapore.  

