Oil tanker and cargo ship collide off eastern England

2025 March 10   16:28

An oil tanker and a cargo ship collided off the coast of eastern England on Monday, resulting in both vessels catching fire and prompting a major rescue operation.

The incident occurred in the North Sea, approximately 13 miles from the coast of Lincolnshire, near Hull.

Emergency services, including lifeboats, a coast guard rescue helicopter, and a fixed-wing aircraft, were dispatched to the scene.

The oil tanker, identified as the U.S.-flagged MV Stena Immaculate, was at anchor at the time of the collision, according to ship-tracking site Vessel Finder.

The cargo vessel, the Portuguese-flagged Solong, was en route from Grangemouth, Scotland, to Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The alarm was raised at 9:48 a.m. (0948 GMT). The RNLI lifeboat agency reported that several people had abandoned the vessels following the collision, and fires broke out on both ships.

Three lifeboats, along with nearby vessels equipped with firefighting capabilities, were involved in the search and rescue efforts. A coastguard helicopter from Humberside and lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe, and Cleethorpes were also deployed.

The incident remains ongoing, with HM Coastguard coordinating the emergency response. The MV Stena Immaculate is understood to have been carrying aviation fuel, adding to the urgency of the situation.

MV Stena Immaculate is a U.S.-flagged oil and chemical tanker operated by Stena Bulk.  

Solong is a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship.  

HM Coastguard is a UK government agency responsible for maritime search and rescue operations.

