  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Fugro secures contract for Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm geotechnical survey

2025 March 10   17:24

offshore

Fugro secures contract for Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm geotechnical survey

Fugro has obtained a contract to conduct offshore soil investigation services for the Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm project in Australia, according to the company's release.

The initiative, situated off Brataualung and Tatungalung country in Gippsland, Victoria, is set to be completed as one of Australia’s initial offshore wind energy developments.

Fugro will perform geotechnical investigations for the Blue Mackerel project, developed by Parkwind, a subsidiary of JERA Nex. Scheduled for completion by 2032, the wind farm targets a 1 GW capacity, aiming to supply renewable energy to over 500,000 Victorian homes and support Australia’s net zero emissions goal by 2050. This contract follows Fugro’s prior work on the Star of the South offshore wind project.

Fugro will utilize its geotechnical vessel, the Fugro Mariner, to collect seabed soil samples, which will be analyzed in a Fugro laboratory. The survey data will aid Parkwind in enhancing the project’s structural integrity, reducing construction risks, and meeting sustainability standards.

The Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm received a feasibility license from the Australian government in April 2024, covering a 163-square-kilometer area off Gippsland. The project, developed by Parkwind in collaboration with JERA Nex, is expected to feature 60 wind turbines and aligns with Victoria’s target of 9 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040. Fugro’s involvement builds on its prior experience in Australia’s offshore wind sector, notably with the Star of the South project, which has a potential capacity of 2.2 GW.

Fugro is a Netherlands-based company specializing in geotechnical, survey, and geoscience services, supporting industries such as energy, infrastructure, and mining globally.

Parkwind, headquartered in Belgium, is an offshore wind energy company, fully integrated under JERA Nex since 2023, focusing on the development, construction, and operation of wind farms.

JERA Nex, a subsidiary of Japan’s JERA, is a renewable energy entity established to drive global decarbonization efforts, with a portfolio including offshore wind projects worldwide.


Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 10

18:07

BWO urges Bundestag to allocate €500 bln special fund for port expansion

17:48

Transnet National Ports Authority opens bidding for Durban port terminal operator

16:28

Oil tanker and cargo ship collide off eastern England

16:05

PIL names fourth 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

15:35

India aims to complete 150 maritime projects by September 2025

15:14

MOL acquires LBC Tank Terminals for $1.715 bln

12:53

DICT and CMA CGM Philippines unveil SP8 service

12:23

WinGD finalizes VCR technology shop tests for X-DF engines

11:59

DP World and Mawani launch $800 mln terminal expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port

10:49

Canada awards $6,4 bln contract for two polar icebreakers construction

09:56

Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032

2025 March 9

15:19

Royal Van der Wees contracts Concordia Damen for shallow draft RoRo Pontoon and equipment

14:37

Sirius Shipmanagement (d’Amico) acquires Generalmarine

13:09

DOE issues export approval to Golden Pass LNG

12:31

Denmark acquires KONGSBERG’s NSM and associated installed equipment

11:22

MSC Cruises announces winter 2026-27 season with seven ships sailing in the U.S.

09:46

MAMII welcomes Royal Caribbean Group

2025 March 8

15:42

Saipem and Divento sign collaboration agreement for floating wind in Italy

14:36

CMA CGM overtakes Maersk in the liner rankings

13:09

ECSA rebrands as European Shipowners

11:31

Baleària reports a turnover of €691 million and continues to invest in a more competitive fleet

09:48

EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg invests in 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers with new retrofit-ready modular design

2025 March 7

18:00

Performance Shipping finalizes sale and leaseback agreement for third newbuild LR2 Aframax tanker

17:41

EST-Floattech joins Rhenus fleet expansion with Octopus battery system for hydrogen-electric vessels

17:20

Stolt-Nielsen initiates compulsory acquisition of remaining Avenir LNG shares

17:06

Monjasa completes first offshore operations in Brazil with Subsea integration Alliance partners

16:46

Chennai Port container throughput up to 1.66 mln TEUs in February 2025

16:13

MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

14:51

Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

14:21

Bremenports declares Bremen and Bremerhaven ports “methanol-ready” with new bunkering procedures