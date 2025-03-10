Fugro secures contract for Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm geotechnical survey

Fugro has obtained a contract to conduct offshore soil investigation services for the Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm project in Australia, according to the company's release.

The initiative, situated off Brataualung and Tatungalung country in Gippsland, Victoria, is set to be completed as one of Australia’s initial offshore wind energy developments.

Fugro will perform geotechnical investigations for the Blue Mackerel project, developed by Parkwind, a subsidiary of JERA Nex. Scheduled for completion by 2032, the wind farm targets a 1 GW capacity, aiming to supply renewable energy to over 500,000 Victorian homes and support Australia’s net zero emissions goal by 2050. This contract follows Fugro’s prior work on the Star of the South offshore wind project.

Fugro will utilize its geotechnical vessel, the Fugro Mariner, to collect seabed soil samples, which will be analyzed in a Fugro laboratory. The survey data will aid Parkwind in enhancing the project’s structural integrity, reducing construction risks, and meeting sustainability standards.

The Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm received a feasibility license from the Australian government in April 2024, covering a 163-square-kilometer area off Gippsland. The project, developed by Parkwind in collaboration with JERA Nex, is expected to feature 60 wind turbines and aligns with Victoria’s target of 9 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040. Fugro’s involvement builds on its prior experience in Australia’s offshore wind sector, notably with the Star of the South project, which has a potential capacity of 2.2 GW.

Fugro is a Netherlands-based company specializing in geotechnical, survey, and geoscience services, supporting industries such as energy, infrastructure, and mining globally.

Parkwind, headquartered in Belgium, is an offshore wind energy company, fully integrated under JERA Nex since 2023, focusing on the development, construction, and operation of wind farms.

JERA Nex, a subsidiary of Japan’s JERA, is a renewable energy entity established to drive global decarbonization efforts, with a portfolio including offshore wind projects worldwide.





