  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. BWO urges Bundestag to allocate €500 bln special fund for port expansion

2025 March 10   18:07

ports

BWO urges Bundestag to allocate €500 bln special fund for port expansion

The German Offshore Wind Energy Association (BWO) has requested that the German Bundestag direct a portion of a planned €500 billion special fund toward port expansion in Germany, according to BWO's release.

The investment areas under review include energy and transport infrastructure, both critical for offshore wind energy development.

Stefan Thimm, Managing Director of BWO, stated, “Ports play a central role in both the energy transition and security policy. Their heavy-duty areas can be used both for the expansion of offshore wind energy and for military purposes. Unfortunately, such areas are still too scarce in Germany. Such expansion would improve the location conditions for the German offshore wind industry and at the same time contribute to strengthening security policy.”

The BWO points to Denmark’s Port of Esbjerg, which received €115 million from the European Investment Bank for dual-use infrastructure, as a potential model.

The BWO suggests that proceeds from offshore wind auctions could supplement funding for maritime infrastructure. The BWO emphasizes the need to designate port expansion as a national priority within the special fund negotiations to support energy transition and security policy goals.

German Offshore Wind Energy Association (BWO) is a Berlin-based trade association representing companies involved in planning, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms in Germany, serving as a key political advocate for the industry.

European Investment Bank (EIB) is the lending institution of the European Union, financing infrastructure projects like the €115 million investment in Denmark’s Port of Esbjerg to support sustainable development.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 10

17:48

Transnet National Ports Authority opens bidding for Durban port terminal operator

17:24

Fugro secures contract for Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm geotechnical survey

16:28

Oil tanker and cargo ship collide off eastern England

16:05

PIL names fourth 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

15:35

India aims to complete 150 maritime projects by September 2025

15:14

MOL acquires LBC Tank Terminals for $1.715 bln

12:53

DICT and CMA CGM Philippines unveil SP8 service

12:23

WinGD finalizes VCR technology shop tests for X-DF engines

11:59

DP World and Mawani launch $800 mln terminal expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port

10:49

Canada awards $6,4 bln contract for two polar icebreakers construction

09:56

Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032

2025 March 9

15:19

Royal Van der Wees contracts Concordia Damen for shallow draft RoRo Pontoon and equipment

14:37

Sirius Shipmanagement (d’Amico) acquires Generalmarine

13:09

DOE issues export approval to Golden Pass LNG

12:31

Denmark acquires KONGSBERG’s NSM and associated installed equipment

11:22

MSC Cruises announces winter 2026-27 season with seven ships sailing in the U.S.

09:46

MAMII welcomes Royal Caribbean Group

2025 March 8

15:42

Saipem and Divento sign collaboration agreement for floating wind in Italy

14:36

CMA CGM overtakes Maersk in the liner rankings

13:09

ECSA rebrands as European Shipowners

11:31

Baleària reports a turnover of €691 million and continues to invest in a more competitive fleet

09:48

EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg invests in 15 Hybrid Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers with new retrofit-ready modular design

2025 March 7

18:00

Performance Shipping finalizes sale and leaseback agreement for third newbuild LR2 Aframax tanker

17:41

EST-Floattech joins Rhenus fleet expansion with Octopus battery system for hydrogen-electric vessels

17:20

Stolt-Nielsen initiates compulsory acquisition of remaining Avenir LNG shares

17:06

Monjasa completes first offshore operations in Brazil with Subsea integration Alliance partners

16:46

Chennai Port container throughput up to 1.66 mln TEUs in February 2025

16:13

MPA updates requirements for biofuel blends on conventional bunker tankers in Singapore

14:51

Xing Tong Shipping contracts four 13,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tankers

14:21

Bremenports declares Bremen and Bremerhaven ports “methanol-ready” with new bunkering procedures