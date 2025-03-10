BWO urges Bundestag to allocate €500 bln special fund for port expansion

The German Offshore Wind Energy Association (BWO) has requested that the German Bundestag direct a portion of a planned €500 billion special fund toward port expansion in Germany, according to BWO's release.

The investment areas under review include energy and transport infrastructure, both critical for offshore wind energy development.

Stefan Thimm, Managing Director of BWO, stated, “Ports play a central role in both the energy transition and security policy. Their heavy-duty areas can be used both for the expansion of offshore wind energy and for military purposes. Unfortunately, such areas are still too scarce in Germany. Such expansion would improve the location conditions for the German offshore wind industry and at the same time contribute to strengthening security policy.”

The BWO points to Denmark’s Port of Esbjerg, which received €115 million from the European Investment Bank for dual-use infrastructure, as a potential model.

The BWO suggests that proceeds from offshore wind auctions could supplement funding for maritime infrastructure. The BWO emphasizes the need to designate port expansion as a national priority within the special fund negotiations to support energy transition and security policy goals.

German Offshore Wind Energy Association (BWO) is a Berlin-based trade association representing companies involved in planning, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms in Germany, serving as a key political advocate for the industry.

European Investment Bank (EIB) is the lending institution of the European Union, financing infrastructure projects like the €115 million investment in Denmark’s Port of Esbjerg to support sustainable development.