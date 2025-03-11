  1. Home
2025 March 11   09:35

ports

Hanseatic Global Terminals acquires 60% stake in Le Havre’s CNMP LH Terminal

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT), a subsidiary of Hapag-Lloyd, has successfully acquired a 60% majority stake in CNMP LH, the operator of the Atlantique container terminal in Le Havre, France, according to Hapag-Lloyd's release.

The remaining 40% of shares will continue to be held by Seafrigo Group, a specialist in temperature-controlled food logistics. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Le Havre, one of Europe’s top 10 ports, handles 3 million TEU annually and serves as a critical gateway for sea transport to and from France.

The CNMP LH terminal is expected to see growth in container throughput, particularly in the reefer container segment.

Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading container shipping companies, Hapag-Lloyd operates a fleet of over 250 vessels.

Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) is a fully owned subsidiary of Hapag-Lloyd, HGT manages stakes in 21 port terminals across 12 countries, with plans to expand to over 30 terminals by 2030.  

Seafrigo Group is a French company specializing in temperature-controlled logistics for the food industry, operating globally with a focus on perishable goods.  

CNMP LH operates the Atlantique container terminal in Le Havre, France, serving as a key hub for container transport in Europe.

