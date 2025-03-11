  1. Home
2025 March 11   10:04

LR and Fugro sign agreement to streamline USV fleet certification and maintenance

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Fugro have announced a block fee agreement to streamline the in-service certification and maintenance of Fugro’s fleet of autonomous uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), according to LR's release.

The agreement replaces the previous vessel-by-vessel certification approach with a consolidated block fee structure, reducing administrative complexity and ensuring compliance with LR’s Code for Unmanned Marine Systems (UMS). LR has been working with Fugro since 2021, when it certified Fugro’s first Blue Essence® vessel, Fugro Maali, which was the first uncrewed system to receive LR’s UMS Certificate. Since then, LR has certified four additional Fugro vessels, with more currently in build.

The new agreement aims to support Fugro’s rapidly expanding USV fleet, which operates in regions including the UK, UAE, Australia, Denmark, and the Netherlands, performing tasks such as offshore energy inspections, subsea cable surveys, and environmental monitoring.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services organization specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry, providing classification, compliance, and advisory services.  

Fugro is a Dutch-based global leader in Geo-data solutions, offering services in offshore energy, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring using advanced technologies like USVs.  

SEA-KIT is a subsidiary of Fugro, specializing in the design and operation of uncrewed surface vessels for maritime applications.

