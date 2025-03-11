  1. Home
2025 March 11   12:58

shipping

Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of three new vessels in one week

Algoma Central Corporation has achieved a significant milestone by taking delivery of three new vessels within one week, marking the first time in the company’s history, according to the company's release.

The deliveries, from shipyards in Croatia, South Korea, and Sweden, are part of Algoma’s ongoing fleet renewal and expansion program. Since 2013, Algoma has built 23 vessels, with 12 more on order or under construction.

On February 25, 2025, FureBear, a joint venture between Algoma and Sweden’s Furetank, took delivery of its fifth product tanker, the Fure Vesborg. The dual-fuel, climate-friendly tanker loaded its first cargo in China and is expected to begin operations in Northern Europe in Q2 2025. Five additional FureBear vessels are scheduled for delivery by early 2026.

On February 26, the Algoma Endeavour, a 740-foot forward-mounted self-unloader, was delivered at the 3 Maj Shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia. This vessel is the 12th and final Equinox Class ship, optimized for the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway.

On March 4, the Algoma East Coast, a methanol-ready, ice-class product tanker, was delivered at the HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea. It is the first of two vessels designed to serve markets along the Canadian and U.S. east coasts, with its sister ship, the Algoma Acadian, expected in late March 2025.

Algoma Central Corporation is a Canadian marine transportation company operating dry and liquid bulk carriers in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence region and internationally.  

Furetank is a Swedish shipping company specializing in environmentally friendly tankers.  

HD Hyundai Mipo is a South Korean shipbuilder specializing in mid-sized vessels, including tankers and bulk carriers.

