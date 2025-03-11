HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ HiMSEN-zero engine wins iF Design Award 2025

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ HiMSEN-Zero Engine has been awarded the iF Design Award 2025 in the Product Concept category, one of the world’s top three design awards, according to the company's release.

The engine was recognized for its innovative design, eco-friendly sustainability, and efficient solutions, particularly in the context of carbon-free engine technology.

The HiMSEN-Zero Engine, part of the HiMSEN series developed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2000, holds the No. 1 market share in the global mid-sized engine market.

Last year, it was selected as one of the “Top 10 Machinery Technologies of the Year in Korea 2024” by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In addition to the HiMSEN-Zero Engine, HD Hyundai Electric and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering also won iF Design Awards.

HD Hyundai Electric received the main prize in the Service Design category for its integrated power and distribution prevention and diagnosis system, HiPDS.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s EP Business Division website won the main prize in the User Interface (UI) category.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a leading South Korean shipbuilding and marine engine manufacturer, known for its innovative and eco-friendly engine technologies.