Dutch marine services provider Boskalis has been contracted to salvage the U.S.-flagged tanker "Stena Immaculate," following a collision with the container ship "Solong" off the northeast coast of England on Monday, according to Reuters.

A Boskalis spokesperson confirmed the contract on Tuesday, stating, "Boskalis will salvage the U.S.-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate, which was struck by a container ship off northeast England on Monday."

The spokesperson indicated that "four ships carrying foam and extinguishing agents were already en route to put out the fire caused by the collision."

A timeframe for the salvage operation was not provided. The spokesperson also stated that "another company would salvage Solong," without disclosing the company's identity.

The "Stena Immaculate" was anchored when it was struck by the "Solong," resulting in damage to its cargo tank and fuel leakage.

Sources informed Reuters that "there was no indication of any malicious activity or other actors involved in the incident."

Boskalis is a leading global dredging and inland infrastructural services provider.

Stena Bulk specializes in the transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and chemicals.