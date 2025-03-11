Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Boreas arrives in the Netherlands

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel, Boreas, has arrived in the Netherlands after a 14,700-nautical-mile voyage from China, according to the company's release.

The vessel, which navigated through the world’s largest sea lock in IJmuiden, is now docked at TMA Logistics in the Port of Amsterdam for final outfitting and commissioning.

The Boreas, measuring 175 meters in length, is equipped with a crane capable of lifting over 3,000 tonnes and features a 155-meter-high boom. It is designed for the transport and installation of next-generation wind turbines and foundations, with four 126-meter legs enabling operations in waters up to 70 meters deep. The vessel is capable of installing offshore wind turbines of up to 20 megawatts.

Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director for Offshore Energy at Van Oord, stated, “Welcoming the Boreas to the Netherlands is a significant milestone for us after 4 years of hard work and dedication. We are excited to deploy this impressive vessel on our projects and to advance the transition towards renewable energy.”

The Boreas is the first vessel of its kind capable of running on methanol, reducing its carbon footprint by more than 78%. It is also equipped with advanced emissions control technology (Selective Catalytic Reduction) to minimize NOx emissions and a 6,000-kilowatt-hour battery pack to manage peak loads and regenerate energy. The vessel will be christened in Rotterdam in June before commencing its first offshore wind project.

Van Oord is a Dutch maritime contractor specializing in dredging, offshore energy, and marine infrastructure projects.

TMA Logistics is a logistics and port services provider based in the Port of Amsterdam, offering facilities for vessel outfitting and commissioning.