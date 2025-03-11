Global Ports Holding signs 50-year lease to operate Greenock Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding Ltd (GPH), the world’s largest cruise port operator, has signed a 50-year lease agreement with Clydeport Operations Ltd, a subsidiary of Peel Ports Group, to operate Greenock Cruise Port, according to Peel Ports Group's release.

The agreement marks GPH’s first entry into Scotland, following the addition of Liverpool Cruise Port in April 2024, and expands its presence in Northern Europe.

In 2024, the terminal welcomed over 80 cruise ships, with numbers expected to increase in 2025 and beyond, building on its history of hosting large vessels like the ‘Anthem of the Seas’ (over 5,000 passengers) and the ‘Disney Dream’ (18 decks with a water-coaster).

The £20m visitor centre, opened in 2023 as part of the £1bn Glasgow City Region City Deal funded by the Scottish and UK governments with contributions from Peel Ports Group and the George Wyllie Foundation via Dunard Fund, supports the port’s role in boosting the local economy.

Councillor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s convener of environment and regeneration, said, “We’re excited to welcome Global Ports Holding to Inverclyde and to the first-class Greenock Cruise Port visitor centre. The fact that this is their first venture into Scotland is a ringing endorsement for Greenock, Inverclyde and the terminal building.”

Global Ports Holding Ltd is a cruise port operator established in 2004, GPH manages 32 ports across 20 countries, serving over 20 million passengers annually.

Peel Ports Group is a major UK port operator headquartered in Liverpool, Peel Ports Group oversees multiple terminals, including Clydeport Operations Ltd.