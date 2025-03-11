  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Global Ports Holding signs 50-year lease to operate Greenock Cruise Port

2025 March 11   15:34

shipping

Global Ports Holding signs 50-year lease to operate Greenock Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding Ltd (GPH), the world’s largest cruise port operator, has signed a 50-year lease agreement with Clydeport Operations Ltd, a subsidiary of Peel Ports Group, to operate Greenock Cruise Port, according to Peel Ports Group's release.

The agreement marks GPH’s first entry into Scotland, following the addition of Liverpool Cruise Port in April 2024, and expands its presence in Northern Europe.

In 2024, the terminal welcomed over 80 cruise ships, with numbers expected to increase in 2025 and beyond, building on its history of hosting large vessels like the ‘Anthem of the Seas’ (over 5,000 passengers) and the ‘Disney Dream’ (18 decks with a water-coaster).

The £20m visitor centre, opened in 2023 as part of the £1bn Glasgow City Region City Deal funded by the Scottish and UK governments with contributions from Peel Ports Group and the George Wyllie Foundation via Dunard Fund, supports the port’s role in boosting the local economy.

Councillor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s convener of environment and regeneration, said, “We’re excited to welcome Global Ports Holding to Inverclyde and to the first-class Greenock Cruise Port visitor centre. The fact that this is their first venture into Scotland is a ringing endorsement for Greenock, Inverclyde and the terminal building.”

Global Ports Holding Ltd is a cruise port operator established in 2004, GPH manages 32 ports across 20 countries, serving over 20 million passengers annually.

Peel Ports Group is a major UK port operator headquartered in Liverpool, Peel Ports Group oversees multiple terminals, including Clydeport Operations Ltd.

Topics:

ports

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 11

18:04

Maharashtra plans Yadhavan port operations by 2030

17:41

Bureau Veritas marks delivery of first dual-fuel methanol tanker ECOMAR GASCOGNE

17:22

Keppel completes acquisition of subsea cable specialist Global Marine Group

17:06

Berge Bulk completes world’s first Renk IFPS shaft generator retrofit

16:42

Triton International agrees to acquire Global Container International for $1 bln

16:15

U.S. container imports up 4.7% in February 2025

15:46

Second European Hydrogen Bank auction attracts 61 bids across 11 countries

14:47

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Boreas arrives in the Netherlands

14:13

Boskalis awarded salvage contract for damaged tanker "Stena Immaculate"

13:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ HiMSEN-zero engine wins iF Design Award 2025

12:58

Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of three new vessels in one week

11:59

MAN 175D engines selected for new offshore support vessel bound for Canada

10:04

LR and Fugro sign agreement to streamline USV fleet certification and maintenance

09:35

Hanseatic Global Terminals acquires 60% stake in Le Havre’s CNMP LH Terminal

2025 March 10

18:07

BWO urges Bundestag to allocate €500 bln special fund for port expansion

17:48

Transnet National Ports Authority opens bidding for Durban port terminal operator

17:24

Fugro secures contract for Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm geotechnical survey

16:28

Oil tanker and cargo ship collide off eastern England

16:05

PIL names fourth 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

15:35

India aims to complete 150 maritime projects by September 2025

15:14

MOL acquires LBC Tank Terminals for $1.715 bln

12:53

DICT and CMA CGM Philippines unveil SP8 service

12:23

WinGD finalizes VCR technology shop tests for X-DF engines

11:59

DP World and Mawani launch $800 mln terminal expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port

10:49

Canada awards $6,4 bln contract for two polar icebreakers construction

09:56

Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032

2025 March 9

15:19

Royal Van der Wees contracts Concordia Damen for shallow draft RoRo Pontoon and equipment

14:37

Sirius Shipmanagement (d’Amico) acquires Generalmarine

13:09

DOE issues export approval to Golden Pass LNG

12:31

Denmark acquires KONGSBERG’s NSM and associated installed equipment