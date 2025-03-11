  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. U.S. container imports up 4.7% in February 2025

2025 March 11   16:15

shipping

U.S. container imports up 4.7% in February 2025

Descartes Systems Group, a global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released its March Global Shipping Report on March 10, 2025, indicating that U.S. container imports in February 2025 totaled 2,238,942 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a 10% decline from January but a 4.7% increase compared to February 2024.

The month-over-month decrease aligns with a seasonal decline of 248,528 TEUs, consistent with an average drop of 251,266 TEUs from 2020 to 2024, influenced by February being three business days shorter and the Chinese Lunar New Year extending to February 12.

Imports from China fell 12.5% from January to February, contributing to declines at West Coast ports, though they rose 7.9% year-over-year from February 2024, with overall U.S. imports for the first two months of 2025 up 7.2% over 2024.

Jackson Wood, Director, Industry Strategy at Descartes, said, “Despite an expected seasonal decline in volumes, a shorter month for sailings and a Chinese Lunar New Year that extended through to February 12, overall U.S. container imports performed well in February. Global trade conditions are clearly becoming more challenging with new and potential U.S. tariff changes amid escalating trade tensions with multiple countries.”

The report, the forty-third since August 2021, underscores growing complexity in the trade landscape due to tariff policies and geopolitical instability.

Descartes Systems Group is a Canadian technology company headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes provides logistics and supply chain management software, serving over 22,000 customers globally since its founding in 1981. 

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 11

18:04

Maharashtra plans Yadhavan port operations by 2030

17:41

Bureau Veritas marks delivery of first dual-fuel methanol tanker ECOMAR GASCOGNE

17:22

Keppel completes acquisition of subsea cable specialist Global Marine Group

17:06

Berge Bulk completes world’s first Renk IFPS shaft generator retrofit

16:42

Triton International agrees to acquire Global Container International for $1 bln

15:46

Second European Hydrogen Bank auction attracts 61 bids across 11 countries

15:34

Global Ports Holding signs 50-year lease to operate Greenock Cruise Port

14:47

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Boreas arrives in the Netherlands

14:13

Boskalis awarded salvage contract for damaged tanker "Stena Immaculate"

13:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ HiMSEN-zero engine wins iF Design Award 2025

12:58

Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of three new vessels in one week

11:59

MAN 175D engines selected for new offshore support vessel bound for Canada

10:04

LR and Fugro sign agreement to streamline USV fleet certification and maintenance

09:35

Hanseatic Global Terminals acquires 60% stake in Le Havre’s CNMP LH Terminal

2025 March 10

18:07

BWO urges Bundestag to allocate €500 bln special fund for port expansion

17:48

Transnet National Ports Authority opens bidding for Durban port terminal operator

17:24

Fugro secures contract for Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm geotechnical survey

16:28

Oil tanker and cargo ship collide off eastern England

16:05

PIL names fourth 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

15:35

India aims to complete 150 maritime projects by September 2025

15:14

MOL acquires LBC Tank Terminals for $1.715 bln

12:53

DICT and CMA CGM Philippines unveil SP8 service

12:23

WinGD finalizes VCR technology shop tests for X-DF engines

11:59

DP World and Mawani launch $800 mln terminal expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port

10:49

Canada awards $6,4 bln contract for two polar icebreakers construction

09:56

Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032

2025 March 9

15:19

Royal Van der Wees contracts Concordia Damen for shallow draft RoRo Pontoon and equipment

14:37

Sirius Shipmanagement (d’Amico) acquires Generalmarine

13:09

DOE issues export approval to Golden Pass LNG

12:31

Denmark acquires KONGSBERG’s NSM and associated installed equipment