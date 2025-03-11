  1. Home
2025 March 11   16:42

shipping

Triton International agrees to acquire Global Container International for $1 bln

Global Container International LLC (GCI), a leading lessor of marine intermodal containers, has entered into definitive documentation to be acquired by Triton International Limited (Triton) for a total transaction value of over $1 billion, including outstanding debt, according to Wafra's release.

The transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2025, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

GCI, headquartered in Boston with worldwide operations, was established in 2018 by experienced industry executives in partnership with funds managed by Wafra Inc. (Wafra), and has built a fleet of over 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) under long-term lease to the largest shipping liners globally.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to GCI, with Sidley Austin LLP acting as legal counsel. 

Triton International Limited is a Bermuda-based company specializing in intermodal container leasing. Triton operates a fleet of over 7 million TEUs and was acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in 2023 for $13.3 billion.  

Global Container International LLC (GCI), established in 2018 and headquartered in Boston, is a marine container leasing company with a fleet of approximately 500,000 TEUs, focusing on long-term leases with major shipping lines.  

Wafra is a New York-based global alternative investment manager with $28 billion in assets under management. Wafra partners with high-quality asset owners and companies across real assets and real estate.

