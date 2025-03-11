  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Berge Bulk completes world’s first Renk IFPS shaft generator retrofit

2025 March 11   17:06

shipping

Berge Bulk completes world’s first Renk IFPS shaft generator retrofit

Berge Bulk has completed the world’s first retrofit installation of the Renk Integrated Front-end Power System (IFPS) shaft generator on its vessel, Berge Dachstein, a 208,718 DWT Newcastlemax, according to the company's release.

The installation, part of Berge Bulk’s Maritime Marshall Plan for decarbonization, utilizes the IFPS system to generate electricity from the ship’s main engine crankshaft via a gearbox, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The retrofit is expected to save at least one tonne of fuel per day, resulting in a reduction of over three tonnes of CO₂ emissions daily, while also lowering operational costs by reducing the need for auxiliary engine maintenance.

Berge Bulk plans to retrofit two additional vessels with front-end shaft generators in 2025, supporting its strategy to enhance energy efficiency and align with its goal of zero-carbon shipping, managing a fleet of 90 vessels totaling over 15 million DWT.

Berge Bulk is a Singapore-based dry bulk shipping company founded in 2007, Berge Bulk operates a fleet of over 90 vessels.  

Renk is a German engineering company specializing in power transmission and propulsion systems.

Topics:

vessel conversion

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 11

18:04

Maharashtra plans Yadhavan port operations by 2030

17:41

Bureau Veritas marks delivery of first dual-fuel methanol tanker ECOMAR GASCOGNE

17:22

Keppel completes acquisition of subsea cable specialist Global Marine Group

16:42

Triton International agrees to acquire Global Container International for $1 bln

16:15

U.S. container imports up 4.7% in February 2025

15:46

Second European Hydrogen Bank auction attracts 61 bids across 11 countries

15:34

Global Ports Holding signs 50-year lease to operate Greenock Cruise Port

14:47

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Boreas arrives in the Netherlands

14:13

Boskalis awarded salvage contract for damaged tanker "Stena Immaculate"

13:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ HiMSEN-zero engine wins iF Design Award 2025

12:58

Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of three new vessels in one week

11:59

MAN 175D engines selected for new offshore support vessel bound for Canada

10:04

LR and Fugro sign agreement to streamline USV fleet certification and maintenance

09:35

Hanseatic Global Terminals acquires 60% stake in Le Havre’s CNMP LH Terminal

2025 March 10

18:07

BWO urges Bundestag to allocate €500 bln special fund for port expansion

17:48

Transnet National Ports Authority opens bidding for Durban port terminal operator

17:24

Fugro secures contract for Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm geotechnical survey

16:28

Oil tanker and cargo ship collide off eastern England

16:05

PIL names fourth 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

15:35

India aims to complete 150 maritime projects by September 2025

15:14

MOL acquires LBC Tank Terminals for $1.715 bln

12:53

DICT and CMA CGM Philippines unveil SP8 service

12:23

WinGD finalizes VCR technology shop tests for X-DF engines

11:59

DP World and Mawani launch $800 mln terminal expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port

10:49

Canada awards $6,4 bln contract for two polar icebreakers construction

09:56

Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032

2025 March 9

15:19

Royal Van der Wees contracts Concordia Damen for shallow draft RoRo Pontoon and equipment

14:37

Sirius Shipmanagement (d’Amico) acquires Generalmarine

13:09

DOE issues export approval to Golden Pass LNG

12:31

Denmark acquires KONGSBERG’s NSM and associated installed equipment