Berge Bulk completes world’s first Renk IFPS shaft generator retrofit

Berge Bulk has completed the world’s first retrofit installation of the Renk Integrated Front-end Power System (IFPS) shaft generator on its vessel, Berge Dachstein, a 208,718 DWT Newcastlemax, according to the company's release.

The installation, part of Berge Bulk’s Maritime Marshall Plan for decarbonization, utilizes the IFPS system to generate electricity from the ship’s main engine crankshaft via a gearbox, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The retrofit is expected to save at least one tonne of fuel per day, resulting in a reduction of over three tonnes of CO₂ emissions daily, while also lowering operational costs by reducing the need for auxiliary engine maintenance.

Berge Bulk plans to retrofit two additional vessels with front-end shaft generators in 2025, supporting its strategy to enhance energy efficiency and align with its goal of zero-carbon shipping, managing a fleet of 90 vessels totaling over 15 million DWT.

Berge Bulk is a Singapore-based dry bulk shipping company founded in 2007, Berge Bulk operates a fleet of over 90 vessels.

Renk is a German engineering company specializing in power transmission and propulsion systems.