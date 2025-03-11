Maharashtra plans Yadhavan port operations by 2030

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Pawar announced during the presentation of Maharashtra’s annual budget on Monday that Yadhavan Port in Palghar will be operational by 2030, with a proposed third airport for Mumbai and a station for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train near the port.

Pawar stated, “Yadhavan port in Palghar will be operational by 2030,” and provided an update on the Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin scheme, with a proposed outlay of ₹36,000 crore ($428.57 million) for 2025–26, down from ₹46,000 crore ($547.62 million) last year.

The Atal Setu-Sewri-Shivaji Nagar Sea Bridge, costing ₹118,120 crore ($1,406.19 million), is scheduled for completion by May 2028, followed by a 55-km Uttan to Virar project at ₹87,427 crore ($1,040.80 million).