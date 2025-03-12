  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Vancouver handles record 3.5 mln TEUs in 2024

2025 March 12   09:32

ports

Port of Vancouver handles record 3.5 mln TEUs in 2024

The Port of Vancouver moved 158 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in 2024, a 5% increase from the 150 MMT recorded in 2023, driven by performances in the auto, bulk, and container sectors despite challenges like climate change, wildfires, geopolitical tensions, and labour disputes, according to the company's release.

The port facilitated trade with 170 nations, with 80% of its international trade involving Canadian exports to countries other than the U.S., led by China (46 MMT), Japan (19 MMT), and South Korea (18 MMT).

Bulk volumes rose 8% to 117.9 MMT, with liquid bulk exports increasing 203% to 17.1 MMT, including petroleum exports at 15 MMT (up 282%) and canola oil at 0.9 MMT (up 74%), while dry bulk fell 4% to 96.0 MMT, with grain at 29.0 MMT (up 1%), sulphur at 3.3 MMT (up 8%), coal at 41.9 MMT (down 2%), and potash at 8.2 MMT (down 8%).

Container volumes grew 11% to 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), with imports up 14% to 1.8 million TEUs and exports up 5% to 794,724 TEUs, while empty containers rose 11% to 857,343 TEUs.

Auto volumes increased 3% to 469,000 units, and cruise passenger visits hit 1.33 million, up 7% from 1.24 million in 2023, despite a 2% decrease in cruise vessel calls to 327. Breakbulk volumes dropped 18% to 15.3 MMT, with foreign breakbulk at 1.9 MMT (down 2%).

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, manages Canada’s largest port, overseeing 16,000 hectares of water and 1,500 hectares of land, and facilitates trade with over 170 countries.  

Trans Mountain, a Canadian government-owned corporation, operates the Trans Mountain Pipeline, which expanded in 2024 at a cost of $34 billion, nearly tripling its capacity to transport crude oil from Edmonton to Burnaby. 

Topics:

Port of Vancouver

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 12

10:40

Metacon and Pherousa receive AiP for ammonia cracking technology

10:00

Prodigy Clean Energy and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on transportable nuclear power plants with Canadian funding

2025 March 11

18:04

Maharashtra plans Yadhavan port operations by 2030

17:41

Bureau Veritas marks delivery of first dual-fuel methanol tanker ECOMAR GASCOGNE

17:22

Keppel completes acquisition of subsea cable specialist Global Marine Group

17:06

Berge Bulk completes world’s first Renk IFPS shaft generator retrofit

16:42

Triton International agrees to acquire Global Container International for $1 bln

16:15

U.S. container imports up 4.7% in February 2025

15:46

Second European Hydrogen Bank auction attracts 61 bids across 11 countries

15:34

Global Ports Holding signs 50-year lease to operate Greenock Cruise Port

14:47

Van Oord’s offshore installation vessel Boreas arrives in the Netherlands

14:13

Boskalis awarded salvage contract for damaged tanker "Stena Immaculate"

13:24

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ HiMSEN-zero engine wins iF Design Award 2025

12:58

Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of three new vessels in one week

11:59

MAN 175D engines selected for new offshore support vessel bound for Canada

10:04

LR and Fugro sign agreement to streamline USV fleet certification and maintenance

09:35

Hanseatic Global Terminals acquires 60% stake in Le Havre’s CNMP LH Terminal

2025 March 10

18:07

BWO urges Bundestag to allocate €500 bln special fund for port expansion

17:48

Transnet National Ports Authority opens bidding for Durban port terminal operator

17:24

Fugro secures contract for Blue Mackerel offshore wind farm geotechnical survey

16:28

Oil tanker and cargo ship collide off eastern England

16:05

PIL names fourth 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel

15:35

India aims to complete 150 maritime projects by September 2025

15:14

MOL acquires LBC Tank Terminals for $1.715 bln

12:53

DICT and CMA CGM Philippines unveil SP8 service

12:23

WinGD finalizes VCR technology shop tests for X-DF engines

11:59

DP World and Mawani launch $800 mln terminal expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port

10:49

Canada awards $6,4 bln contract for two polar icebreakers construction

09:56

Samui cruise terminal to be completed by 2032

2025 March 9

15:19

Royal Van der Wees contracts Concordia Damen for shallow draft RoRo Pontoon and equipment