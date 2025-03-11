Bureau Veritas marks delivery of first dual-fuel methanol tanker ECOMAR GASCOGNE

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV M&O) announced the delivery of the ECOMAR GASCOGNE, the first of four newbuild dual-fuel methanol chemical IMO II medium-range (MR) tankers constructed at Guangzhou Shipyard International for Socatra and its joint-venture partner Hafnia.

Two additional vessels are scheduled for delivery later in 2025, with the fourth expected in 2026, according to the company's release.

These dual-fuel vessels can operate on both conventional fuels and methanol, enabling reduced emissions as green methanol production increases, which can lower CO2 emissions, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, and particulate matter.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV M&O) is a global classification society headquartered in Paris, France. BV M&O provides certification and safety verification services for ships and offshore units, supporting maritime decarbonization efforts.

Hafnia, based in Singapore, is a global tanker operator with a fleet of over 200 vessels, focusing on sustainable shipping solutions including dual-fuel methanol and LNG tankers.

France-based shipping company founded in 1977, Socatra operates a fleet of 14 vessels, including chemical tankers.